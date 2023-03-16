EAST FAIRFIELD — When Joy Kane pushed open the door of the Fairfield Community Center around noon, snowflakes dotted her hair and flecked her bright pink coat.
“Am I the only one?” she asked, looking around the room for other guests.
“Nope. You’ve got all of us girls,” replied Debbie Paradee, a FCCA board member and longtime volunteer. She gestured to her fellow volunteers, all wearing aprons and wide smiles.
Kane drove from St. Albans through the snowstorm on Tuesday to attend lunch at the FCC. The weekly meals returned earlier this month after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Through the end of March, the meals are funded by Everyone Eats and Healthy Roots Collaborative. In April, Age Well will step in and cover the costs. A grant from the Vermont Electric Community Fund also helped the FCC to purchase needed supplies.
Kane attended the Tuesday lunch every week prior to the pandemic, coming to visit with friends, enjoy live music, and feast on a home-cooked meal.
A longtime Fairfield resident, the meals are even more special to her now that she has moved to a more manageable condo in St. Albans.
“I’ll always belong to Fairfield,” she said.
By the time a lunch of empanadas and quesadillas was ready to be served, Kane was joined by five other seniors, including Mary Lumbra of Bakersfield and Rosalie Lepeltier of East Fairfield.
Lepeltier came with fresh eggs and milk from her farm, which Kane was excited to take home with her. Lumbra was happy to catch up with old friends.
“I live alone with just my cat, so this is my time to socialize,” Lumbra said.
Seated around a long, cloth-covered table, mugs of coffee in-hand, everyone agreed, saying the meals are more about the conversation shared than the food.
They recalled times before the pandemic, when more than one table was needed to accommodate the 40 attendees, all over the age of 60.
“People seem to be very excited to be back and very happy to be here,” said Megan Bushey, the center’s director. “They all have known each other for many years and are happy to be able to do this again.”
Conversation on Tuesday included the results of last week’s Town Meeting, especially the approval of $18,000 in town funds for the center. Guests also inquired about each other’s grandchildren — and of course, the weather, as heavy, wet snow fell hard and fast beyond the windows.
Time for support
The Fairfield Community Center’s Tuesday lunches started about 25 years ago, a few years after the center did. They were subsidized at first by the Vermont Council on Aging, before the funding dwindled and the center took over responsibilities.
Various grants and fundraisers over the years, like the popular Jig in Valley music festival, have made the meals possible.
“The goal is not just offering good nutrition, but as any kind of program regarding seniors, the socialization piece is just really important,” FCCA treasurer Michele Bessett said.
The “lunch club,” as Bessett called it, has been an important support network for people in the community, especially during hard times.
After more than 20 years, not having the lunches during the COVID-19 pandemic meant people couldn’t come together in support of one another as they usually did.
“They have been grieving the loss for three years,” Bessett said. “It was a huge, huge loss, and during that time, you know, people passed away.”
Getting the meals started again, even after COVID-19 case numbers started to dwindle, was stalled in-part in 2022 because the center’s longtime cook, Candie DeZotelle, became ill with a brain tumor.
“She’s been a great asset to the center. She's a great, great person. She really is,” Paradee told the Messenger last April, when the FCC was organizing a fundraiser for the family.
“Candie was just a cheerleader and fabulous community volunteer,” Bessett added.
Other initiatives
Another way the community center supports residents is through its food shelf, which is open at the same time as the meals from 1-5 p.m. on Tuesdays. The center also distributes 45 ready-to-heat meals from 1:30-3 p.m. on Tuesdays to families and seniors who can’t make it out.
79% of food shelf users come from Fairfield and Bakersfield. Visitors from Fletcher, Enosburg, Cambridge, Sheldon, Fairfax and St. Albans make up the remaining percentage.
The food shelf is stocked with donations of dairy, bread and prepared foods from Hannaford as well as fresh produce from local farms.
Community donations also help to fund the center’s ever-growing after-school program, called Black Creek Adventure. The program was initially capped at 30 campers, but attendance skyrocketed in 2022 to include 65 five to 12 year-olds.
Looking ahead
Earlier this month, the community center hired Sunni Tipper as its new cook. A graduate of Northwest Career and Technical Center’s culinary program and Johnson and Wales University, she lives a “stone’s throw” down the road and grew up in town.
Her love of cooking, and especially baking, started when a representative from King Arthur Baking did a demonstration at Fairfield Center School when she was a student there.
“We baked bread in the school kitchen, and I was hooked,” Tipper said.
After a few years away from the workforce, Tipper said the community center gig is the perfect way to dip her toe back in.
For now, due to the funding from outside organizations, the community lunches are catered by the Dairy Center and Garcia’s Bistro, both in Enosburg. Volunteers bring desserts.
After the partnership with Age Well concludes at the end of April, the center will need to apply for a new grant to fund Tipper’s from-scratch meals.
Looking to the spring and summer, FCC is excited to host the Tuesday meals outside, in the new 20-by-40 foot, grant-funded pavilion that was built this past fall. Bessett said the plan is to plant the center’s gardens and fruit trees near the pavilion to create a pleasant and welcoming space.
The center is also looking for local musicians to perform during the lunches. Live music has been a staple of the meals since their inception, a reflection of the valley’s artistic roots.
Bessett recalled meals when a guitarist would have attendees singing along and up dancing.
“There's always some reason to stick around a little bit longer,” she said.
