ENOSBURGH — Don’t leave Enosburgh without probing the Flying Disc.
The Maddoxes, Ben and Kelee, offer a diverse variety of entertainment and goods for abduction here on Main Street.
There is an ever-rotating selection of used vinyl LPs, certain classic albums amid pockets of pressed obscurity.
If your turntable needs dusting, they have an extensive collection of compact discs — including the works of Ben’s revered band the Mountain Says No.
A library’s worth of movies line one wall in DVD and Blu-ray format. A little goldmine of VHS tapes sits not far away.
Then there are video games in the back corner — often including hot titles to be had at a fraction of their cost elsewhere.
Opposite to those are music accessories, guitar strings, drum sticks and the like.
Upon entering, customers face the coffee bar, which offers everything from your basic cup of Joe to white chocolate mochas, as well as tea, hot chocolate and sumptuous smoothies.
Finally, there are goods handmade by the Maddoxes just to the right, including colorful knit hats and truly unique earrings, the latter with designs ranging from alien faces to typewriters to birds and stellar symbols.
The Flying Disc actually opened in St. Albans in 2004, but moved to Enosburgh just a few years later.
Kelee said that was a hard move, at first. But the Maddoxes and their Flying Disc have established themselves in this community within the past decade-plus.
“We’re really happy in Enosburgh,” Kelee said.
Right now, the Flying Disc is open every day but Sunday. The store opens at 7 a.m. and closes at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, then opens at 9 a.m. and closes at 4 p.m. Saturday.