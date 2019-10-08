ST. ALBANS – Breast cancer can be a complicated disease.
How likely one is to develop the disease can be attributed to everything from age and diet to where in the U.S. one calls home, and responses to breast cancer can be as conceptually simple as a surgery and as revolutionary as the targeting of specific proteins in a specific cell.
As a part of its week of coverage of breast cancer for National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Messenger sat down with Dr. Mary Woodhouse, a breast cancer surgeon at the Northwest Medical Center, to learn more about a disease that, according to the American Cancer Society, is expected to kill 42,000 women in the U.S. this year.
She described a disease that could follow a family history and, while largely affecting women, could spread to men as well.
She also described it as a disease that could be fought, stating that a healthy lifestyle and early detection could help women and men stave off the worst effects of a disease that, according to Wolters Kluwer Health, will be diagnosed in another 270,000 women this year.
What is breast cancer?
Breast cancer occurs, like any cancer, when a mutation causes cells to divide and grow out of control. “Any cancer in any body part is a mutation of dividing cells,” Woodhouse said. “Our bodies have cancer immune systems... and our body corrects these mutations all the time. The ones that get by don’t get corrected and continue to grow and develop into cancers.”
Most breast cancers begin in the breast’s milk ducts or milk-producing glands, according to materials from Genomic Health, a genetic research company specializing in cancer detection. If left untreated, cancer cells can break out of those ducts and spread to the rest of the body, where it can affect the functions of other organs, like the lungs or liver.
Who can get breast cancer?
Breast cancer overwhelmingly affects women, though men can also develop breast cancer. Family history can also affect an individual’s risk of cancer, though, according to Woodhouse, the majority of diagnosed breast cancers are attributed to other factors. “Most cancer is sporadic, for whatever reason,” Woodhouse said.
While Woodhouse considered those to be the two largest risk factors, there were other influences affecting one’s risk of developing breast cancer. Those influences could vary widely, she said, ranging from an individual’s age to alcohol consumption and physical inactivity.
Even an individual’s race and where they live can be considered risk factors, though Woodhouse warned there might be other reasons why women of a certain ethnicity or living within a certain area could be more or less susceptible to cancer. Women living in the Northeast U.S., for example, could statistically be at a greater risk than elsewhere in the U.S.
What prevents breast cancer?
According to Woodhouse, lifestyle choices, like maintenance of a healthy weight or physical activity, could help with reducing the risk of breast cancers. “Being overweight predisposes one to breast cancer for sure,” she said. “Weight loss would help to prevent any cancer, not just breast cancer.”
For women who may have a high risk of developing breast cancer, Woodhouse said one choice could be a mastectomy – the removal of the breast. “If you’re a very, very high risk, the other way to prevent breast cancer is to have mastectomies,” Woodhouse said. “It doesn’t completely take away the risk, but it certainly decreases it in women who have a very high chance of developing breast cancer in their lifetime.”
Finally, and most importantly, she lobbied for women to regularly check for breast cancer, advising that women have a sense of “breast self-awareness” as, according to Woodhouse, early detection opens a wider door for treatment.
“You should know what your breasts are like, so that if you develop a new lump, you can tell,” Woodhouse said. “If you detect breast cancer early, it’s generally going to be either curable or at least controllable for the rest of the woman’s life.”
Most importantly, she advised “you need to do your mammograms every year, like they’re recommended.”
If breast cancer is detected, how is it treated?
According to Woodhouse, most of the breast cancer patients she sees detected their cancer early. In those cases, cancers are typically removed surgically and then given radiation therapy to kill the cancer.
Meanwhile, if breast cancer has developed beyond a simple surgical treatment, Woodhouse said they may pretreat the cancer with chemotherapy, shrinking it to a point where surgery would be more manageable.
If the cancer’s become invasive and spread elsewhere in the body, at that point, according to Woodhouse, the disease is no longer considered curable. “If it’s already spread to other organs, generally it’s treated with chemotherapy depending on the type of tumor, but it’s not really considered curable,” Woodhouse said. “In those cases, you’re not really having surgery upfront. We’re really just trying to control the disease.”
One medicinal treatment, according to Woodhouse, targeted cancer’s relationship with estrogen. Per Woodhouse, estrogen can trigger growth in some forms of breast cancer, a relationship long-time drug treatments have been able to exploit in order to inhibit growth.
“Many women are able to take a hormone treatment,” Woodhouse said. “We have all these medications available capable of recognizing those estrogen receptors, and now the medication attaches to them and causes the cell to whither away.”
That relationship is the same reason why post-menopausal estrogen treatments have become less common, according to Woodhouse.
How has breast cancer research changed?
Woodhouse has had a decades-long background with breast cancer. In that time, she said the ways breast cancer is detected and treated has changed dramatically.
The most drastic change, she said, occurred when she was still in medical school, when breast cancer treatment shifted from full mastectomies to smaller lumpectomies. “It was discovered you could do that as long as you gave radiation treatment to the breast,” Woodhouse said. “Radiation treatment doesn’t affect your body, and it doesn’t cure anything in your body. It’s just for the breast to keep it from recurring in the breast.
“That was a big change,” she continued. “Now women with breast cancer were actually keeping their breast.”
After that, the next change, she said, was the discovery of a “sentinel lymph node,” the initial lymph node or group of lymph nodes spreading a cancer from the breast to the rest of the body. According to Woodhouse, if the sentinel lymph node tested negative for cancer, it’d confirm cancer hadn’t spread.
A positive response, she said, didn’t necessarily guarantee the cancer had spread elsewhere, as the “sentinel node” could have collected the spillover cancer cells.
Today, she said, the “new horizon” was targeted therapy, where chemotherapy can be trained specifically on a cancer cell and neutralize that cell without damaging other cells in the body.
“A chemotherapy is targeted at a protein on the tumor, and it’ll kill those cells,” Woodhouse said. “What’s being strived for now is that you could take a woman who’s been diagnosed with breast cancer, take some of the tumor cells, analyze them for some kind of receptor that you could target that’s not on your normal cells... and then attach that to some kind of chemo that could go to the cancer and kill it.
“It really has changed some of the treatment and cure rate for some of the more aggressive breast cancers.”