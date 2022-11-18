The Enosburg Falls Lions Club donated $500 to five local food shelves in Enosburg, Sheldon, Richford, Bakersfield and Fairfield to celebrate the holidays.
The Enosburg Falls Lions Club is part of the Lion's Club, which raises money for charitable causes and whose members provide community service.
The primary source of income for the club is the Vermont Dairy Festival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.