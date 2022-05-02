ST. ALBANS — Local authors had stories to tell Saturday, April 30, as they sat outside The Eloquent Page in the sunshine. Some had poetry. A few had novels.
Because it was Independent Bookstore Day, they all had a good chance to get their works seen by shoppers in downtown St. Albans.
Business owner Donna Howard said she had a line out the door when she first arrived to open her shop up on Saturday, and throughout the day, authors who set up their displays got to interact with fans and talk to potential readers looking for their next book.
Dawn Densmore-Parent had more than a few stories to tell as she stood outside talking about the six books she’s self-published since she was inspired to write down moments and events from her life.
She said Saturday’s event was the first time she’s made a public appearance with other Vermont authors.
“It’s a joy to do events like this,” she said Saturday. “To me, it has been an experience.”
Densmore-Parent said one of the major themes of her books is helping people find time to really live in the moment instead of rushing to the next big thing, and she draws a lot of inspiration from her husband, who always seems to be ready with something clever to say.
The full slate of authors featured during the day included Stephen Payne, Bob Pierce, Charlie Brooks, Michael Freed-Thrall, A.Y. Berthiaume, Bill Mares, DonnaRae Menard, Sara Stewart, Tammy Hetrick, Jerry Johnson and Richard Jervis.
Each author brought something a little different. From poetry collections to children’s books, readers had a wide range of topics to choose from.
Freed-Thrall’s book, “Horodno Burning,” is a historical love story set in the latter part of the 19th century in a small Russian village, he said. It took him seven years to write the book, and he had to do his fair share of historical research to match his story with the details of the anti-Jewish pogroms that drove its plotting.
“It’s about love and if it's influential enough to bridge societal, political and cultural boundaries,” he said.
Next to him, Jerry Johnson featured his books of poetry. CDs tucked into their covers, which were full of musician’s performances of some of his selected poems.
Johnson said he’ll often carry a notebook with him when he’s out and about in order to jot down any ideas that come to him, and over the years, he’s collected enough to craft a kid’s book.
On Saturday, he also pulled out a few notebooks of ongoing work he’s hoping to publish in the near future.
For Tammy Hetrick, author of “Stella Rose,” the day helped to publicize her work – a story of friendship and loss – and it gave her the chance to talk to other authors about writing, publishing and the larger industry.
“I think the benefit of today is meeting other members of the local community, meeting other local authors and supporting the bookstore,” she said. “We’re all helping each other out.”
