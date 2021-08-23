ST ALBANS CITY-- Whether it’s a drag show, an anniversary party or a Sesame-Street themed celebration, downtown event space The Depot is open for rent to host your event.
“A depot is a gathering space, so with the history of the railroad in town I thought it was kind of fitting,” said owner Shannon Smith. “We really wanted to mix it up so a variety of people can enjoy the space.”
Like many establishments, Smith’s restaurant Nelly’s and the neighboring event space at 50 Kingman Street were shut down on St. Patrick’s Day of last year due to the pandemic, halting the announcement of the rebranding of their space until now.
Tuesdays are Trivia Night, and Thursdays host karaoke and line dancing, and they will be hosting a Depot Launch Party this Sept. 25, according to their website.
A Burlington native, Smith said she sees and hears about friends travelling south to Burlington to see comedy shows and concerts, and rebranded the sister-space to her restaurant as a place to host events and parties to bring more entertainment culture to Franklin County.
So she teamed up with local events planner Lauren Warshofsky to rebrand their space, change up the lighting and renovate the bar to separate the Depot from Nelly’s as its own entity.
The Depot is rentable for $25 per hour if catering from Nelly’s kitchen is included and $50 if there is no catering at the event and is available any day of the week, and can even provide an in-house disc jockey for rent, Smith said.
The new space is a testament to the local arts scene with custom paintings by local St. Albans resident Jon Young and inspired by the style of Smith’s former restaurant at 30 South Main Street called La Casa.
The Depot venue previously hosted parties, dances and even adult proms when it was associated with Nelly’s, and most recently served as additional seating to adhere to COVID-19 seating distancing, Smith said.
All events are welcome for booking and Smith and Warshofsky are already booking out the space into 2022, but there are some restrictions to customized events.
“There’s a $100 confetti fee,” Smith said. “We end up finding confetti from years ago, and it's still around.”
The Depot has a facebook page, website and eventbrite page.
