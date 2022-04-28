FRANKLIN COUNTY — Two years ago, the COVID-19 pandemic’s empty grocery store shelves pushed people to seek different food sources, and a new crop of local hobby farmers and homesteaders grew up around Franklin County as a result.
Now, as northwest Vermonters continue to weather the pandemic’s repercussions, many are relying on the same solutions.
They’re looking to the land.
Between the snarled shipping lanes and inflated food prices now impacting national grocery markets, local food producers continue to attract the buyers they’ve captured since the pandemic’s start. And inflation is encouraging even more people to cross the price gap.
Breezy Acres Farm in Montgomery, for example, reported a 50 percent increase in their business over the past year. Co-owners Mark and Wendy Brouillette, sell both whole and half shares — or bulk portions — of beef and pork.
They’ve also seen more customers buying piglets off the farm to raise their own pork at home.
“Our customer base has expanded,” Brouillette said. “There’s more people wanting to buy local now, and the quality of meat in the stores, coupled with the rising prices — our prices are comparable now. And a lot of people aren’t happy with the flavor of the meat they try in the stores, and then they try ours.”
In Highgate, Donna Brosseau, general manager of O. C. McCuin & Sons, said she’s been running out of chickens. Since the start of the pandemic, the orders she’s received for chickens and seeds have grown substantially. Her first order of backyard birds this season, for example, was 330 meat birds and over 100 laying hens, and already she has less than 10 laying birds left for purchase. Her second order went in this week, and she said it is unusually larger than the first.
“I think more people just want to get back to knowing where their food comes from,” Brosseau said. “We get a lot of first-time gardeners in here asking about the basics of starting their own.”
Cost comparisons
Not every local farmer is expecting huge sales this season, but those markets affected the most by inflation – like meat and eggs – seem to be driving some movement away from grocery aisles and toward local farmstands.
Simply put, inflation has made local food seem less expensive.
The St. Albans Walmart, for example, offers a dozen eggs for $2.50, and national markets have signaled that egg prices are expected to rise as inflation continues. Meanwhile, the local asking price for a fresh dozen direct from a Vermont farmer is usually $3.
Heather Deuso, a farmer at Border Hill Farm in Berkshire, said that extra 50 cents doesn’t seem that much when she’s comparing the quality of the products. Letting buyers know that her farm’s chickens are free-range can usually convince a price-concerned buyer to spend the little extra.
In the meat markets, consumers are making similar cost comparisons. Cody Boissoneault, co-owner of Boissoneault Beef, said he has won over customers by explaining the cost benefits of buying his beef in bulk. Compared to the rising costs of meat found in the grocery stores, bulk shares can save a family between $250 to $500, he said.
“I tell them it’s financially a good decision,” Boissoneault said.
At Breezy Acres, it’s causing the Brouillettes to need to restock more often as demand rises and prices become more comparable.
“The quality and the price in stores is just not there anymore,” Brouillette said. “People want to know where their food is coming from, and they know ours is good quality.”
Deuso said she’s seen more people relying on their own backyards in general. With the pandemic causing a run on chickens in the last few years, more people need their backyard fowl processed, and her Berkshire farm has scheduled new customers this year to get it done for them.
“I think a lot more people are going to do their own food or buy from farmers,” she said. “I think most people’s reasoning is they want to know what’s in their food. They want to know it's unpasteurized and have eaten grass and not been inside these factories, being pushed to grow as fast as it can.”
Brosseau has seen similar trends. This year especially, she said she noticed how adamant, early and organized customers were with their lists for their gardens and backyard. Bulk seeds and needs were taken account of and requested when customers arrived — often, too early — to find some bins still awaiting their seed potatoes and vegetable packets.
“Sometimes people come in looking for three-times the seeds they actually need,” Brosseau said.
Carly Farmer of Wild Ginger Farm in Fairfield said she’s seen the trend toward local foods partially as a change in mindset resulting from the pandemic. She’s seen more people thinking about growing their own to put up a buffer against the reactions of traditional markets, and it gives people more control about where their food comes from.
Eventually, she’d like to see the larger community reach a sustainable level where people may not be growing every piece of food they eat, but they rely on neighbors and local farmers growing healthy food instead of a grocery store chain shipping it in.
“At the end of the day, [growing food] doesn’t save us a whole lot of money, but I would rather spend money on meat that I raised without any additives or hormones,” she said. “I know that is more valuable to me than money to some extent.”
Seed libraries
When the Enosburgh Public Library discovered many of its patrons were growing their own food, staff were inspired to transform an old card catalog into a Seed Library, where anyone can come in and find free seeds and seed starter kits from High Mowing and Baker Creek Heirloom Seed Company.
In response, more and more people came into the library asking for gardening tips.
“Some people didn’t know how to grow their own food,” assistant director Lisa Smith said. “So we started a gardening club, and we are going through the whole season.”
The garden club meets once a month on Saturdays and covers any range of topics from the benefits of meal worm castings to how to plant garlic in the fall before putting the garden to bed.
The program is free and had ten people attend the first meeting, but Smith said the library is anticipating many more to join.
“Prices are sky-high,” Smith said of vegetables in grocery stores. “And when people grow their own, they know exactly where it comes from.”
Both Smith and Stanley agreed that despite the seemingly temporary conditions of COVID-19 and high inflation on food, farms and commerce, the shift away from heavy consumerism and towards a more self-sufficient lifestyle is here to stay.
“Self satisfaction,” Smith said. “It’s always better than what I could buy at the store … We all grew up around farms, and while some of us have moved away from those lifestyles I think we could bring it back very quickly if we wanted to.”
“I think people want to know where their food is coming from, and they want to be able to provide for themselves,” said Brenda Stanley, director of the Enosburgh Public Library. “There’s also a large number of people who still don’t feel comfortable going outside [in public crowds].”
Trend predictions
Where the trend will end up this year, however, remains to be seen. The growing season is still early, and inflation costs could still have larger impacts down the road as feed prices and gasoline affect what local farmers can do and what prices they’ll be able to offer.
But the signs are generally positive.
At Does’ Leap in Fairfield, co-owner Kristan Doolan said she’s seen steady growth at the local stand they’ve set up since the COVID-19 pandemic started. The spike in demand they saw from people wanting food deliveries in Burlington, however, has been reduced to a trickle.
Doug Flack of the Flack Family Farm, also in Fairfield, said the trend toward local has been going on for years, and he expects it to continue as more and more people recognize that the industrialized national markets often cause environmental problems, such as disappearing topsoils and reductions in wildlife.
“It takes a lot less energy than trucking things from all over the place. A lot of farming practices can be intensive and destructive,” he said.
When the spread of COVID-19 launched the pandemic, Wood Meadow Market co-owner Kirsten Hayes said her customer-base saw exponential growth as people sought local products, and it’s stayed relatively steady since that time.
Inflation, however, may be a double-edged sword for some of her other products that are also carried by larger grocery chains, such as Hannaford.
“We’ve built our customer base. They’re happy we’re here and we have local stuff. And we’re still seeing new people move to the area and are discovering us,” she said. “But it may come down to the bottom line for some people.”
