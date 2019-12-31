ST. ALBANS CITY — People regularly get together to talk over coffee, but it’s less regular for that conversation to shift the future of the city.
Yet Jill Berry Bowen, the CEO of Northwestern Medical Center (NMC), said that’s exactly how the forthcoming development on the corner of Congress and Main — and its central partnership between NMC, the Community College of Vermont (CCV) and the Vermont Technical College — began: as a conversation at the Catalyst Coffee Bar, right downtown.
Berry Bowen and Joyce Judy, CCV’s president, said the story began with conversations in Messenger editor Emerson Lynn’s office.
Judy said Lynn “had been poking at me, [saying], ‘You’re in the wrong location in St. Albans.’”
CCV’s St. Albans office is currently located on South Main Street, near the St. Albans Town Educational Center.
Judy said, “I kept saying to him, ‘We’re not far away. We’re really in downtown.’
“He said, ‘But you’re not. You’re not in a part of downtown St. Albans.’
“And so now we are going to be. Right in the middle of downtown.”
The development planned for the corner of Congress and Main streets is a 25,000-square-foot building, directly across from City Hall.
Berry Bowen said NMC will occupy about 8,000 square feet on the building’s third floor. She said about 4,000 of those square feet will go to community health coaching space.
The rest of NMC’s space will include a demonstration kitchen, where NMC personnel can teach community members practical healthy cooking, as well as a flexible space that may become community meeting rooms.
Berry Bowen acknowledged NMC struggles to recruit and retain nurses, like hospitals nationwide.
But she said this new partnership creates “our own pipeline of nurses,” allowing local students, traditional and non-, to learn here, live here and work here.
She described the downtown space as a chance to reimagine local health care.
“We think about the hospital up on the hill” — NMC sits atop the crest of Fairfield Street — “as being available for traditional care, for sick care, for incidents, and where we’re moving, in the future, is really getting care out into the community. And a hospital that’s been focused on sick care transitioning to a hospital that’s focused on welfare.”
Judy said the new space will open up educational possibilities in the form of labs, for example, that would have been cost-prohibitive to construct at the CCV’s South Main Street location.
Grant Butterfield, of Nedde Real Estate, is constructing the building. He said he hopes to complete the building by fall 2020.
Butterfield said, “I think this project is one of the last pieces of the puzzle for Main Street.”