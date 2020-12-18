ST. ALBANS — After weeks of donation drives moved online and into empty storefronts, Operation Happiness, as of Friday morning, was a go.
Vehicles, guided by members of the Vermont National Guard, pulled through a makeshift drivethru organized outside of the St. Albans Armory as masked volunteers brought prepackaged boxes of donated food to those parked outside.
Seventy-five local families in total pulled away from the armory Friday with a helping boxful of food, according to organizers — the first wave of a two-day socially-distanced charity pick-up scheduled to head into the weekend.
According to organizers, the annual donations drive pulled together enough food and toys this year for more than 1,000 families across Franklin and Grand Isle counties, even as disruptions from COVID-19 made the charity’s annual drives more of a challenge.
As organizer Gwen Boudreau prepped 600 bags of donated toys in the basement of St. Albans' St. Mary’s Parish Center for their Saturday morning pick-up by registered families, she said support for this year’s drive was “overwhelming.”
“People were very generous,” Boudreau told the Messenger. “I feel like it was successful on all fronts, from the help in the community to the gifts, foods and volunteerism.”
While there were concerns earlier this season around Operation Happiness’ ability to collect food as schools sidelined annual food drives and as door-to-door food drives were cancelled due to COVID-19, the charity drive managed to pull more than enough food for its 1,000 registrants.
According to Marilyn Billings and Sally Sargent, two longtime Operation Happiness volunteers based out of the armory, the one school still organizing a food drive — the St. Albans Town Educational Center (SATEC) — had managed to bring in well over 1,000 individual items of food for the annual charity.
“Town school was wonderful,” Sargent said Friday. “That was huge.”
Mixed into SATEC’s donations were some food donations from local corporate food drives, typically a larger source of food stymied this year as companies had employees work remotely. Hannaford Supermarkets and the Mexico-based Bimbo Bakery USA were also able to donate.
While the holiday season can be a hard time for some families, with food shelves typically seeing higher use as heating costs rise and families leverage their food budgets for other expenses, this year’s Operation Happiness comes at a particularly hard time.
As an initial unemployment surge earlier this year subsided with the lifting of certain business restrictions in Vermont, unemployment numbers have started climbing again as the number of COVID-19 cases reported daily plateaus near 100 and restrictions have been reinstated.
Mixed with rising economic insecurity is a well-documented rise in food insecurity in Vermont. U.S. Census Bureau data suggests hunger has grown by 46% since March.
This year, according to Billings, saw more new faces than usual come through the Operation Happiness line while other, longtime recipients through the charity asked their usual spot on the list instead be given to someone else in the community.
The roughly 1,000 families served through Operation Happiness remained relatively constant from previous years, but organizers like Billings and Sargent said they had to cap registrants around that point due to organizers’ own limits.
As students from the nearby Bellows Free Academy and its adjoining career and technical center prepared toys and food for Saturday’s distribution, there was a noticeable level of optimism from the charity’s organizers who seemed content with this year’s turnout.
“The generosity is there,” Boudreau said. “The community stepped up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.