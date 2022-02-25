Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy snow ending. Additional snowfall up to 1 inch expected for a storm total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. * WHERE...All of northern New York and the northern and central sections of Vermont. * WHEN...Through 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...A slick and hazardous evening commute is expected with low visibilities and snow covered roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...We have received multiple reports of slick and snow covered roads due to the falling snow today. Please continue to travel safely as roads will remain hazardous well into the evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. &&