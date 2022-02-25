FRANKLIN COUNTY — They are mothers, aunts, teachers, helpers, protectors and guardians.
They are the fleet of men and women who bring their unique skill sets to work with them before dark, keeping their trusted stethoscope by their sides and around their necks almost every moment of everyday, no matter where they are.
They are our school nurses.
“This work was too big for anyone to do alone,” said Lynn Cota, superintendent of the Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union. “They played a huge role in getting us back to in-person learning. They wrote reopening plans, served on committees and went way beyond their standard job descriptions.”
Without a healthy body and a healthy brain, students cannot learn. Without nurses, school doors cannot open. The expertise and empathy of the school nurse are quintessential to the function of every school system and were especially crucial during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Nurses are alone in the health department [in schools],” said Enosburg Middle and High School nurse Kelly Cota. “We have an amazing group of nurses. We were able to communicate with each other and ask about problem-solving when we were stressed. Each one of us has different strengths to bring to the table.”
Nurses are said to never truly leave work. Montgomery Elementary School nurse Lara Robtoy said she keeps stethoscopes in her car, in her home and in her office just in case she needs it. Shirley Lunna, Enosburg Elementary School’s nurse, said she’s had to be an on-the-fly counselor for grieving and frustrated parents, occasionally fielding angry phone calls about restrictions and masking.
“We’re all moms,” said Berkshire Elementary School nurse Rachel Hardy. “We all have kids in our schools. We’ve all had to make personal sacrifices and family sacrifices. It was comforting to have each other to relate to, and have empathy. We are all charting this uncharted territory together. Being on both sides of it is a very unique experience.”
When people think of school nurses, they might picture a medical professional who is kind, takes temperatures, conducts hearing and visual exams and has the infamous “E” chart on the wall of their office. But both Lynn Cota and Maple Run Unified School District Superintendent Bill Kimball agreed that school nurses do so much more than that.
“Their job has been expanded, without their permission, to become keepers of public health,” Kimball said. “The biggest part of their job these days has been talking to families and explaining protocols and their next steps forward.”
New, pandemic-induced responsibilities
Hearing and vision exams are crucial to the healthy development of students and necessary for them to learn. School nurses often conduct these exams, but with the onset of the pandemic, they were asked to do much, much more.
“We know how to deal with injuries and illnesses and COVID threw all sorts of things we didn’t know at us,” Sheldon school nurse Cindy Hale said. “Getting information out there became way more than what you do with one family whose child has strep throat. … It changed what we had always done and brought it to a different level of nursing.”
The school nurse’s office became a battle station during COVID. Phones were at the ready should a student or teacher report close contact with someone sick, and nurses fielded thousands of phone calls from parents and families searching for answers.
Many a weekend and evening were spent returning emails and messages, reaching out to community members and going far beyond the typical call of duty.
“We had to know which bus each kid got off every morning, where they’re eating breakfast, where they’re eating snacks or sitting for chorus,” Montgomery’s nurse Lara Robtoy said. “[And] contract-tracing was a difficult process for everyone. It was super nerve-wracking, and it made everything that much more complicated.”
The staff also had to memorize seating charts to make sure students weren’t spending too much time close to one another.
“We had to be enforcers,” Enosburg Elementary’s nurse Shirley Lunna said. “You’re running rules by parents, helping staff understand the guidelines and enforcing them. That was a new role that we hadn’t had before.”
The school nurses also served as gatekeepers for student files, keeping vaccination records for each student up-to-date.
Kelly Cota, EMHS’ nurse, said holiday hours, weekends and after-work contract hours were all spent on the phone with parents and community members, triaging with staff and cataloging close contacts. The work was grueling, but necessary to get students back into their school buildings.
Kimball and Cota both agreed that, had it not been for the nurses and their persistence, students would not be in school today.
“I’m very impressed with everything our nurses have done,” Kimball said. “I don’t know where we would be without them … Everything they’ve done, they’ve done it because they care for kids, and they know what’s best for them.”
COVID burnout
Robtoy was brand new to Montgomery Elementary in November 2021. Fresh out of a 20-year career in the emergency room at Northwestern Medical Center, the mother of five had found thrill and excitement in adjusting constantly to new circumstances, whether it was tending to a newborn baby or someone who was 102 years-old.
Blood clots, vehicle accidents, seizures and more, Robtoy was used to turning on a dime. But becoming the sole healthcare professional in charge of hundreds of little ones was a new challenge.
“I would almost always leave work tired,” Robtoy said. “But with COVID, I would leave work emotionally, completely drained. I anticipated that I’d have more time for my family than I ended up having. As a school nurse, you definitely do not have that.”
Her new responsibilities were extremely taxing, and Superintendent Lynn Cota said this could be attributed to the community’s pandemic frustrations, which were often directed at educational staff.
“Relationships with families are a double-edged sword,” Lunna said. “Many families use me as a great resource because I have a wealth of information, but you also have friends that, when you’d call, they may not be very happy to hear your voice.”
Standing together
A group of FNESU nurses said it was their strength of connection with one another that got them through the long days and nights, with each nurse on high alert and only a phone call away.
“Our nursing group has always been a very solid group,” said Kelly Cota. “We advocated for nursing services to be almost like a department in the supervisory union. Going into COVID we had weekly meetings to talk about how to get through things, worries, summertimes, everything from sports to buses. We made a group video to start the year, and we continued having meetings and using each other.”
Earlier this week, Kimball told the Messenger that he and fellow administrators remained in awe of how Maple Run nursing staff came together while juggling differing expectations from the Vermont Agency of Education. Often, the staff would receive notice of abrupt changes to COVID-related school guidelines at the same time as every other Vermonter, making the adjustments much more frantic.
But the nurses weren’t about to leave their students exposed, and braved every day, weekend, evening and holiday break that they spent comforting families, checking in on one another and drafting up plans to get their kids back in school safely.
“You never know what the day is going to be,” Hale said. “With all of COVID, you never know what you’re walking into. Every day I had the opportunity to learn something new. Looking back, there have been so many things I’ve learned about nursing, myself and school that we wouldn’t have learned without COVID. We’re all learning lessons that will make us better nurses in the long run.”
