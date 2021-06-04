ST. ALBANS TOWN — This Saturday launches the St. Albans Bay events season, but now that vaccinations are underway and the state is beginning to open back up, locals are anticipating a thrilling 2021 series.
It's the inaugural year of the St. Albans Brewfest, hosted by Mill River Brewing and sponsored by the Vermont Federal Credit Union.
“I think this brew fest is going to be huge,” said Facilities Manager and Parks Supervisor John Montagne. “Over 150 tickets have already been sold, I think. And I’m going to keep selling them, I’ll get as many people here as I can.”
Normally, it’s St. Albans Bay Day and The Great Race that take the cake for attracting the most people to the shores of the Town, drawing around 2,700 people to the Park for live music, fireworks, and a chance to take part in one of northern Vermont’s great athletic challenges, Montagne said.
This year's events are sponsored by Al's French Fries, Main Street Graphics, Bokan Ford Dealer, Vermont Federal Credit Union, Ben and Jerry's, the Peoples' Trust Company and Handy Cars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.