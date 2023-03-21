JERICHO — Jericho’s town manager, John Abbott, hasn’t heard of any disembodied hands scurrying around Jericho recently.
But then again, Hollywood doesn’t always get everything right.
This past fall, Jericho residents got a surprise when they learned that their little Chittenden County town had ended up as the fictional setting of the wildly popular Netflix series, “Wednesday,” adapted from the Addams Family.
“I got to say it’s really curious. No one really knows why. It’s been a local curiosity,” Abbott said. “There's been a lot of conversation.”
Jericho Elementary principal Todd Rohlen said he’s heard much of the same from parents and teachers noticing the phenomenon, and Rohlen – like Abbott – has since become a fan of the show.
But neither of them know quite why Jericho got the Hollywood treatment.
“The only thing that makes sense to me, one of the writers must have a Vermont connection,” Abbott said.
While the setting of the show shares a name with the town, “Wednesday” doesn’t portray the actual Jericho. Showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar used a large-scale stage of a completely fictional New England town — built in Romania — as the backdrop for the show and pulled the name of “Jericho” seemingly from a hat.
Technically, they could have used any New England town name.
So why Jericho?
Theoretically speaking
In the first episode of “Wednesday,” actress Jenna Ortega – as Wednesday Addams – visits Jericho, and heads to the local cafe and bakery.
If she actually had visited Jericho, she most likely would have encountered manager Amber Nadeau at the Jericho Cafe & Tavern.
“My daughter and her friends were really excited about the show,” Nadeau said, before leaning into her own Wednesday-esque line of thought. “I don’t know why. I mean, have you ever seen a Hallmark movie? Everything is set in Vermont,” she said.
Nadeau’s right. There are a fair share of films placed in a fictional Vermont, although not a whole lot is shot here.
Instead, filmmakers often use the state because of its relation to the rest of the U.S. Due to its size and location, Vermont often provides directors with a setting that sits comfortably outside of most urban experiences, in a place where either really good, really bad or really quirky things can happen in solitude.
To find examples, just look at some past films set in Vermont.
Alongside the escapism of rom-coms like “Hope Springs,” Vermont also attracts horror filmmakers looking for that tinge of Vermont’s cold solitude to permeate their movie’s tone – such as 2003’s “What Lies Beneath.”
The outside-ness of the place also plays a role in movies like “Dead Poets Society,” where Vermont is a place of discovery, change and tragedy for its characters living away from an uptight New England aristocracy.
Look through the same lens at the themes of “Wednesday,” and it makes more sense for Tim Burton and his writers room to focus on Vermont. In the first episode, Wednesday is shipped away from the rest of the Addams Family to a boarding school for literal outsiders stranded somewhere in an oblique part of Vermont’s green mountains.
The show never makes it clear where Nevermore Academy – being fictitious – is located in actual Vermont. But the show writers do give Vermont residents the name of Jericho to connect with.
It just happens that the real place is almost nothing like the show’s portrayal.
“I don’t know why they chose Jericho,” Town librarian Gretchen Wright said. “What are the odds, right? But, it’s great.”
Will the real Jericho please stand up?
Wright grew up in Jericho, and when she heard that “Wednesday” was set in her hometown, she reached out to her old school friends online. Many had left the region, but they were all pretty surprised by the show’s Jericho setting.
“It’s just a town. There’s not too much spooky here,” Wright said.
Overall, she enjoyed the show and its depiction of her small town. In fact, she wouldn’t mind living in the fictional Jericho, with its walkable streets, local businesses and small town feel, but then again, the real Jericho Center has its own charm.
Her office, for example, sits in the rustic town library where century-plus-old door latches still catch people off guard.
“It makes really good childproofing,” she said. “They only know doorknobs.”
A short walk across Jericho’s public green puts visitors in front of the Jericho Center Country Store – the state’s longest running business – where they can grab a bite to eat, or buy just about anything.
Stacked to the ceiling with goods, the place feels reminiscent of the turn-of-the-century general stores that serviced small towns until the one-two punch of big-box department stores and gas stations ran most of them out of business.
Wright said that she – like many other Jericho locals – worked there when she was younger, and its owner, Jon St. Amour, is just one of those guys that everyone knows.
During a visit to the town last month, this reporter found St. Amour juggling a lunch crowd from the Camp Ethan Allen Training Site down the road, and he didn’t have time to talk.
But Wright said St. Amour might have the claim of being the so-called spookiest guy in Jericho. When he lived in the country store’s top floor, there would be…things…moving around and products falling from counters at night.
“We used to say that John made the ghosts happy,” Wright said, laughing.
Back at the Jericho Cafe & Tavern, Nadeau said her business would probably be the closest thing to fake Jericho’s Weathervane cafe. Both places feature a similar mix of welcoming and modern vibes in comfortable spaces.
The connection surprised tavern worker Chloe Gallagher. She had watched the show, but she had missed the green Vermont license plates.
“I’m just finding out. I had no idea,” she said. “I kind of want to rewatch the show now.”
At Jericho’s Community Bank, however, Tate Brannon knew right away. A mention of “Wednesday” and “Jericho” quickly put a smile on his face. As a fan of the show, he said liked that “little old Jericho had made Netflix.”
Meanwhile, Mount Mansfield stood tall against the wintry sky just outside the bank, its mountain arms throwing shades of gray and blue through the trees. The view is no Netflix series, but Brannon didn’t seem to mind.
“I get to see it everyday,” he said.
Why Jericho? Who knows...
Showrunner Alfred Gough couldn’t be reached for comment on why Jericho’s name made it into the Netflix series, but an online interview with Gough and Millar confirms that they wanted the setting to be somewhere in New England. Romania as a filming location was chosen for its similar look to the region.
It’s also worth mentioning the Addams Family, themselves, reside somewhere in New Jersey.
Jericho residents also had plenty of theories about the series’ setting, but they mostly came back to the Luis Guzman connection. The Vermont-based actor ended up playing the role of Gomez Addams in the Netflix adaptation, and Jerichoans primarily assumed that his involvement played a part in getting the show set there.
Guzman, himself, killed that idea. In an interview with WCAX, he describes getting on set to find himself back in Vermont, despite flying halfway across the world.
“The day we went to film on that set, I’m looking at the cars, and it’s Vermont plates,” Guzman said. “And I go to the writers, ‘Hold it. This takes place in Vermont? And I came out here to film a Vermont story? Come on…’”
Guzman could not be reached for further clarification.
Maybe Jericho residents will get their answer in season 2 of “Wednesday.” Its release date? TBD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.