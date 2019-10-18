ST. ALBANS – It’s the middle of October and, according to NorthWest Family Foods (NWFF)’s Toni Auriemma, the St. Albans food shelf is approaching one of the busiest months of the year.
Box loads of apples were rolled into the loading area of the food shelf, recently picked by area farmers and gleaned by students for the food shelf. Full pallets of perishable foods likewise sat on the dock, waiting to be unloaded sorted for NWFF’s shelves.
According to Auriemma, it was the peak of the harvest season and the month leading into Thanksgiving, a one-two that, when paired with kick-off of other winter support programs, made this time of year one of the most demanding on the shelf and its partner organizations.
“We don’t really promote holidays, but Thanksgiving is coming,” Auriemma said as an aside. “It’s a food holiday.”
NWFF, with its fulltime staff of two and army of volunteers, serves as a centerpiece on the frontline of Franklin County’s struggles with food insecurity, a term referring to an inconsistent access to nutritious food.
Data from the national nonprofit Feeding America suggests one in ten residents in Franklin County qualify as food insecure. Similar data suggests that as many as 14 percent of Franklin County’s children likewise lack that consistent access to nutritious food.
A number of schools in the county, including the entirety of the Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union, have enough students struggling with food security that they’ve qualified for the federal universal free and reduced lunch program.
Auriemma, who said she’s been involved with the food shelf in some form for nearly two decades, said that, lately, the region’s struggles with food insecurity haven’t seemed to change that much.
Use of the shelf seemed fairly consistent, she said, with the 800 families using its Lemnah Drive facilities this last August being typical for NWFF.
According to Auriemma, 40 percent of the food shelf’s users are families and 60 percent are individual users, a ratio that has also largely remained constant over the years.
What remains in flux, though, are the spontaneous challenges that could hit the food shelf.
Auriemma referred back to the federal government’s shutdown earlier this year, when federal spending was stonewalled and left some agencies unfunded and employees unpaid. At the time, the food shelf publicly reached out to furloughed employees, promising to make itself available for an unexpected new group of clients.
According to Auriemma, there were also the occasional shocks in supplies for the food shelf.
Most recently, according to NWFF, the local Hannaford grocery stores stopped selling donation boxes to customers. According to a notice received by NWFF, increasingly fewer customers purchased the boxes, leading Hannaford to ultimately stop selling those boxes. The end came after Hannaford ended a chain wide competition to see which community could purchase the most boxes. St. Albans won every year of the contest.
The programs end was, according to Aureimma, a big loss for NWFF.
“Those were some of the biggest donations we receive,” Auriemma said.
The grocery chain still provides donations and other supports to food shelves.
While NWFF supports satellite food shelves in both Franklin and Grand Isle counties, and while other organizations, like the Northern Tier Centers for Health clinics scattered around the region, also supported food insecure, Auriemma said there were struggles with reaching outside of St. Albans to those in need.
Social workers in the region often cite the isolation that comes with living in scattered communities around rural America, an issue compounded by the fact that public transportation is virtually nonexistent in Franklin County, save for some rideshare programming and a few infrequent bus lines.
While Franklin County had other organizations in place providing a sort of structure NWFF could reach out through, Auriemma said Grand Isle County especially struggled with infrastructure for supporting programs for accessing emergency food.
Stigma around using the food shelf also continued to stagger NWFF’s outreach work, something Auriemma said she didn’t expect to see going away, and trying to connect personally with families who may need the food shelf’s support presented its own challenges.
“I struggle with getting the word out,” she said. “It’s hard to walk that line and not be invasive.”
While October and November might be some of the busiest days of the year for the St. Albans food shelf, Auriemma stressed that there’s always a need for the food shelf year round, and that even the shelf’s quietest days come January – when the snow is flying and holiday hype subsides – aren’t actually quiet.
“We’re doing Thanksgiving every day,” Auriemma said. “There’s never a day where nobody come into this food shelf.”