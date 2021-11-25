Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM FRIDAY TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, northeast and northwest Vermont and northern New York. * WHEN...From 1 PM Friday to 1 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A mix of snow and rain will develop Friday morning before transitioning to all snow in the afternoon and continuing through Friday night. Snow will taper off Saturday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. &&