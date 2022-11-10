SSG Roger Chauvin, Jr of Swanton served in Germany and Iraq from 2004-2006 and is now again in active duty.
PFC James Chauvin lives in St. Albans. He served in Germany and during Operation Desert Storm.
PFC Gordon Tatro, Jr. of Richford served from 1962-1968 in Korea, Japan and Vietnam.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.