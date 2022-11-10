FRANKLIN COUNTY — In honor of Veterans Day, the Messenger asked readers to share stories and photos of the veterans in their lives. Watch our website to see them posted over the course of the day.
We received a variety of messages from family and friends across the county, thanking veterans for their service and remembering those whom they’ve lost.
We know there are more veterans in Franklin County than are represented here. In 2020, 7% of the county’s 49,275 residents were veterans, according to the U.S. Census.
In 2020, 6.1% of Vermont’s veteran population lived in Franklin County.
The majority of the county’s veterans, 775, served in the Vietnam War. The next largest groups are those who served in the Gulf Wars of the 1990s (499) and early 2000s (485).
As of 2020, just 27 World War II veterans remained in Franklin County. .
Overall, the veteran population in the United States is declining. In 1980, veterans made up roughly 18% of the adult population, according to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs. By 2018, that percentage had shrunk to 7%.
Franklin County’s strong, yet changing veteran population is evidenced by the veterans organizations still operating in our communities. VFW Post #758 in St. Albans is continuing to serve veterans while also opening up its space to the public.
American Legion Post 42 in Enosburg continues to host senior events, holidays dances and charitable fundraisers, and American Legion Post 1 in St. Albans recently raised a flag in honor of Purple Heart recipients.
For Veterans Day, these organizations, along with towns and local schools, are honoring veterans this week with home-cooked meals, parades, flags and more at events across the county.
Franklin County has a long tradition of celebrating Veterans Day, but event sizes have fluctuated alongside those population numbers.
Veterans Day 2022 is this Friday, Nov. 11, so take a moment to pause and reflect on the country we live in and the freedoms we enjoy. When you go to the poll today, know that the efforts of many servicemen and women helped ensure you can cast a vote and participate in our democracy.
To our veterans we say, thank you, today and every day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.