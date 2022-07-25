SWANTON – The former Mylan building in Swanton, 25 Jonergin Drive, has a new owner.
Green Mountain Knitting, a subsidiary of the Montreal-based Calko Group, recently acquired the building to move its operations to Swanton from its Milton-based facility.
“They were leasing their previous space in Milton,” Franklin County Industrial Development Corporation coordinator Elizabeth Nance said. “They purchased this property. They’re hoping to bring on a second shift.”
Calko Group President Jeff Ayoub said the lease on its former building in Milton had run out, so the business began looking for an alternative. The empty Swanton plant was a good opportunity, and it was in a better location.
The business plans to relocate 25 jobs to the new plant over the next few months. Ayoub said most of the Milton employees have agreed to stay on, but there will be a few openings available for local residents.
Within the next five years, however, an additional second shift could bring the total number of employees at the plant up to 60.
“There are plans for a potential building expansion in addition to what we’ve already got,” Ayoub said. “If the demand is there, we’re going to grow.”
The Calko Group produces high performance specialized textiles used by safety services and industrial companies, such as fire retardant personal protective equipment (PPE).
Workers already have begun moving machinery and equipment up to the new site, Ayoub said, as they approach the move in stages. He expects to have everything ready to go by the year’s end.
While Ayoub didn’t have the exact cost of the move, he said it had been a significant 7-figure investment for the company. The building is valued at $1.7 million.
To help the company absorb a portion of the costs of moving, the FCIDC is helping the company receive state grants. FCIDC executive director Tim Smith said seeking such grants is typical practice for the economic development nonprofit, and it can pursue up to $25,000 in public funds through the Building Communities Grants Program.
Any funds received would require a one-to-one match.
To help with the grant application, the Swanton selectboard signed a letter in support of the move during its July 19 meeting. Nance visited to present information about Green Mountain Knitting.
“It’s really a great opportunity for Swanton.” Nance told the selectboard.
The former owner of the plant, Mylan Technologies, ceased its operations at Jonergin Drive back in August of 2021 as part of a global restructuring initiative. The building had reportedly been used for printing labels for Mylan medicine bottles.
As for its new owners, Ayoub said there are plans in the works to host a meet and greet event to introduce Green Mountain Knitting to the Swanton community. No date has been set as of now, but Ayoub said he expect late summer.
“Once we’re [in Swanton], we want to become entrenched in the community and grow there,” he said. “Once we set up somewhere, we typically stay.”
