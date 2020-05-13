MONTPELIER — The state is now making testing available to all Vermonters even those without symptoms.
The Vermont Dept. of Health announced the change on Tuesday.
Testing is being offered free at pop-up sites around the state. Testing is being planned for May 20 in St. Albans, with details still to be announced. Testing will again be offered on Saturday at the Vermont Public Health Lab in Colchester.
The state has set an overall goal of testing 1,000 people per day.
“We are expanding our testing capability quite aggressively. Our objective is everyone who wants a test, gets a test," said Secretary of Human Services Mike Smith. He said 794 people were tested on Tuesday.
Initially, the pop-up sites were focused on testing first responders, health care workers, childcare workers, and Vermonters returning from other states who had self-quarantined for seven days and weren't showing symptoms. On Tuesday, the state included that list to include anyone wishing to be tested.
Children are also eligible for testing.
A medical referral is not necessary to be tested at a pop-up site. However, people must still schedule a test in advance by visiting humanresources.vermont.gov/popups.
Those with mild symptoms, including children, are urged to contact their health care provider to arrange a test.
Symptoms include:
- fever
- shortness of breath
- cough
- muscle aches
- chills
- sore throat
- headache
- loss of sense of taste or smell.