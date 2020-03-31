MONTPELIER – In 2020, general election candidates will be allowed to forego filing candidate petitions. In addition, towns which have not held their annual meeting or need to have a special meeting will be able to switch to Australian ballot without a vote of the town.
The temporary changes to Vermont’s voting laws were signed by the governor on Tuesday.
The law also allows Secretary of State Jim Condos to enact measures to enable Vermonters to vote safely in 2020, with the agreement of the governor. Such measures could include the mailing of ballots to every registered voter, an extended cutoff for Clerks to receive voted ballots, an expanded window for Clerks to process voted ballots, the creation of secure ballot return stations, or the moving of polling locations, as examples.
“Fair and free elections are the foundation of our democracy,” said Secretary of State Jim Condos in a written statement. “These temporary changes to Vermont’s election laws will allow us to be nimble, and adapt our elections process to ensure every eligible voter who wishes to vote can cast their ballot safely, without increasing exposure or putting their health and the health of other voters, election workers, and candidates at further risk.”
“We hope to not have to make any changes to Vermont’s election procedures, but that would be a very optimistic outlook,” Condos added. “We have no idea what this health emergency will look like in one month, 5 months, or 8, and so we need to be planning now to make sure that voters can still vote, and that our democracy can still thrive during crisis.”
Although candidate petitions have been waived for the August primary and November general election, all candidates wishing to appear on the ballot will still be required to file financial disclosure statements and consent of candidate forms.
“Eliminating the requirement for candidates to collect signatures for petitions is necessary in this time when we are sheltering at home, avoiding gatherings, and avoiding unnecessary contact with other people,” said Elections Director Will Senning. “We all have a responsibility to limit our exposure and contact based on recommendations by the Vermont Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This common-sense measure will help keep candidates and voters safe.”
Condos also expressed his gratitude to the state’s town clerks for their efforts.