This Veterans Day, the Messenger is honoring Franklin County's veterans.
Help us recognize all who have served by telling us about an important veteran in your life, whether they be a friend, family member or neighbor.
Share up to 300 words about someone who has served or is serving in any branch of the U.S. armed forces. Include their name, hometown and details about when and where they served. A photo should also be attached.
Send your submission to news@samessenger.com by Thursday, Nov. 3.
All submissions will be shared online and in a special Veterans Day edition of the paper on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
