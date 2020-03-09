ST. ALBANS -- On Sunday morning, the St. Albans Police Dept. received multiple calls from Swanton Road about a man walking in the middle of the roadway and waving his hands in the air with no shoes on.
The same man had caused a disturbance at the McDonald's restaurant.
Officers located the man at the McDonald's, where he reportedly ran behind the counter, screamed racial profanities and said he would kill the employees.
The man was identified as Daniel Lambert, 18, of St. Albans.
Lambert also smashed the door of the St. Albans Messenger building and may be responsible for other acts of vandalism which occurred along Swanton Road Sunday morning.
According to the SAPD. while being removed from a holding cell for transport to the Northwest State Correctional Facility, Lambert slammed his head into the head of an officer.
Tests showed Lambert to be under the influence of multiple substances.
Lambert was charged with felony unlawful mischief, assault on a law enforcement officer, criminal threatening, and disorderly conduct. Lambert Lodged at North West Correctional Facility for lack of $10,000 bail and was scheduled to appear at Franklin County Superior Court on Monday