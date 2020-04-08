Teddy bears take to Meadowbrook Lane

ST. ALBANS – Comers and goers down Meadowbrook Lane may have noticed the peculiarly active family of teddy bears who’ve taken up residence on the Currys’ front lawn.
Sometimes, they look like they’ve just crawled out of hibernation for an early morning cup of coffee.
Other times, the bears look ready to take advantage of the spring weather with a few innings at the local baseball diamond or a day of kayaking through the Currys’ lawn.
“These are some things that Jason has done with the bears since last Monday,” St. Albans Town Educational Center teacher Lisa Curry said in a message to the Messenger.
According to Lisa, she and her husband, Jason, started dressing the bears up two weeks ago after the COVID-19 pandemic led to tightening operations at the passport agency in St. Albans, where Jason works.
“It all started two weeks ago when the passport agency closed and it was their spirit week last week,” Lisa wrote. “He dressed the bears up according to the spirit week daily theme and sent pictures to his colleagues.”
According to Lisa, the bears have found some fans outside of Jason’s workplace, too.
“I take pictures of the bears daily and post them on my class Facebook page to share with my students so they can see what we've done,” Lisa said. “It's a way to bring a little cheer into their lives.”
“The neighbors also really like the bears,” she added. “In fact, one lady stopped and said she can’t wait to see what happens for the next day.”
Across the world, teddy bears have been appearing in windowsills and front lawns for kids to spot from a distance as a game of sorts for children – and adults – who are socially distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Families tour neighborhoods and note how many of the bears they spot, often sharing the results of their “bear-spotting” over social media.
According to a New York Times report on the sudden appearance of windowsill teddy bears, stuffed animals have been observed in windows and front lawns in all 50 states and as far away as New Zealand.
On Wednesday morning, however, three of those teddy bears on Meadowbrook Lane seemed contently detached from the global bear-spotting hullabaloo, choosing to instead simply spend a comfy morning in a hammock at the edge of the Currys’ lawn.
“[I] hope you enjoy the photos as much as we've enjoyed displaying them,” Lisa said.