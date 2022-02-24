SWANTON — Herb Bartemy, owner of TDI Repair & Towing, is the 2021 Swanton Chamber of Commerce’s Citizen-Business of the Year.
“TDI has been a member of the Swanton Chamber of Commerce, for many years, and we appreciate how they have, as a local business, given back to the community and become a solid local partner in Swanton,” Adam Paxman, president of the Swanton Chamber of Commerce, said. “The service they bring to the community as Northern Vermont’s largest auto and truck towing, roadside repair, collision repair and recovery provider is unmatched.”
Bertemy, his wife Lynn, two sons Aaron and Adam and daughter Ellen arrived at the Swanton Chamber of Commerce office on Thursday evening, though Herb had not been told why they were summoned.
Paxman and board member Suzanne Washburn presented Bartamy with a wooden sign that says “welcome” and decorated with the rays of the sun. A plaque with his name on it is being engraved, and in the meantime, the Paxman and Washburn — on behalf of the Chamber — welcomed the Bertemys into the “elite club”’ of the Swanton Chamber of Commerce’s Citizen-Businesses of the year.
Bartemy crossed the room to stand closer to his family as the news hit him. Before long, quiet tears appeared on his cheeks.
“We love this community,” Bartemy said. “Anything we can do to help this community, we’ll do it.”
TDI trucking, towing and … animal services?
TDI & Towing has been a faithful sponsor of various community events like the Swanton Car Show, tractor parades, Big Rig Day, the Memorial Day Parade and birthday parades during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Paxman said TDI is also a major sponsor for National Night Out every year. But the Bertemys do more than show up for their community at seasonal events.
For the past two years, the Bartemys have hosted Swanton’s most famous residents and beloved mascots, Betty and Sam the mute swans. The swans live in a small pool in Swanton’s Main Street park during the spring, summer and fall months.
In the winter, they wait out the chill on the Bartemys’ farm, along with donkeys and a duck named Chad.
“He stepped right up when Sam and Betty needed a new winter home to go to,” Paxman said. “And he’s done really, really well with the swans.”
“I call him the Swan Whisperer,” Washburn added.
While the recently deceased Sam was very protective of his love Betty, Washburn said Bertemy had a special bond with the enormous birds. Sometimes, Sam would follow him around the barn, and as Bartemy sat down next to him, the giant swan would nestle himself in his lap, his neck draped over Bertemy’s.
“He’s just an incredibly kind man who does a lot for this community,” Washburn said. “He’s very warm-hearted.”
Building on tradition
Paxman said the Swanton Chamber of Commerce’s Citizen-Business honor began in the mid-1960s. Since then, more than 40 Swanton businesses have been recognized, their names engraved on the plaque.
Traditionally, a dinner is held in the annual winner’s honor at the Veterans of Foreign Wars building in town.
“This recognizes an individual, a business within the community that has gone above and beyond over the years. It’s our way of recognizing them for everything they’ve done for the community,” Paxman said. “And [Herb and his family] have done so much for us.”
Paxman’s sons and daughter grew up in the family business, with his grandchildren coming in everyday during their most formative years. The family ran their shop with customers and clients treated like family.
Paxman said Bartemy was chosen out of a pool of nominations from members of the community. While over a dozen hats were thrown into the ring, Bartemy had made a name for himself in town as the guy who would likely do anything for anyone, including caring for one of the most elderly members of the community.
Frequently, Bartemy can be seen riding around with the man, taking him out to job sites and taking him to breakfast to get him out of the house and to put a smile on his face.
“He’s one of the great businesses that make Swanton what it is,” Paxman said. “We’re very lucky to have people like him around.”
