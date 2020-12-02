MONTPELIER — The state tax department is projecting a 9 percent average increase in the education property tax rate this year.
If nothing changes, the homestead rate, charged on primary residences, is expected to go up an average of 9 cents and the non-homestead charged on businesses and second homes is expected to increase by 10 cents. For a home valued at $200,000, that's a $180 increase.
That projection is based on a drop in the yield for both homestead and non-homestead property taxes.
What is the yield and how does it determine tax rates?
The tax commissioner is required by statute to release a projected yield for both homestead and non-homestead properties on Nov. 30 each year. The yield represents how much the state could spend per pupil if the tax rate was $1.00 and is a key part of setting local tax rates.
The homestead rate yield is projected to fall from $10,998 in the current year to $10,763.
Local education property tax rates are determined, in part, by comparing the yield to the district's per pupil spending. If the school's per pupil spending exceeds the yield by 25 percent, then the school's tax rate will be $1.25. Exceed the yield by a third and the local tax rate will be $1.33. If per pupil spending matches the yield, the district's property tax rate will be $1.
When the yield goes down, the gap between per pupil spending and the yield increases, which increases tax rates.
The currently projected yield is the one school boards will use to project tax rates while working on next year's budgets.
Can the yield change between now and when tax bills are issued?
Yes. The projected yield is based on what the tax department anticipates schools will spend next year, as well as projected non-property tax revenues in the Education Fund.
In Vermont, all funding for schools comes from the Education Fund and all education property taxes, although collected locally, ultimately go into the Education Fund. In addition to property taxes, the Education Fund receives revenue from the Vermont State Lottery, along with rooms, sales, meals and use taxes.
If those other revenue sources exceed projections or if schools contain spending then the final yield, determined after school districts have put their budgets before voters, will be higher, leading to lower tax rates.
In addition, the administration and the legislature could increase non-property tax funding for the Education Fund.
The administration noted that the state has received similar forecasts in the past only to have the yield increase as a result of cost containment and additional revenues being transferred to the Education Fund.
“It is important for Vermonters to know this is a forecast put together according on statutorily prescribed parameters,” said Secretary of Administration Susanne Young. “For fiscal year 2019, the forecast was similar, but due to the hard work of school districts as well as spending decisions made between the Administration and the Legislature, the average homestead rate did not increase at all and the nonhomestead rate increased about 4 cents. Just like we did then, the Administration is committed to mitigating the impact of these uncertainties on property taxpayers, to the greatest extent possible."
What is behind the projected drop in the yield and increase in tax rates?
The pandemic has caused a significant drop in non-property tax revenues in the education fund. Originally projected at $590.9 million, those taxes, including all of the state's sales tax revenue, are now projected at $552.1 million for fiscal year 2022. According to the tax department, this drop in revenue accounts for more than four cents of the anticipated tax increase.
The second major cause is the Teachers Retirement Fund. The amount transferred into the fund from the Education Fund was $6.9 million. It is $38.9 million this year. This increase is responsible for 3.5 cents of the projected property tax increase.
Commissioner of Taxes Ted Bolio also noted that there is a great deal of uncertainty around the forecast this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.