ST. ALBANS CITY — After Tatro’s Gourmet Soup and Sandwich closed its doors weeks ago, former employee Kim Murphy found herself out of a job and wondering what to do next. But her husband had an idea.
“Why don’t we just buy it,” said Jim Scouten, who now co-owns the business with his wife. “She thought I was out of my mind.”
But they did, and the establishment at 14 Kingman St. reopened yesterday with the same name, the same menu and most of the same faces.
“We didn’t want to change anything about this place,” Scouten said. “It’s got such a reputation.”
Murphy had worked there for about eight years before the previous owners decided to close and has about 25 years of experience in various delis. Scouten has experience in the food industry as well.
“This is like a bicycle. You just get back on,” he said. “The hardest thing to do is be creative about keeping a good variety of soups.”
Though Murphy and Scouten want to stay true to Tatro’s reputation and menu, they do plan to add items in the future. They’ve already added a buffalo sandwich, and they’re planning to offer at least one vegan option as soon as possible. They just want to get their bearings on the large menu Tatro’s already offers, Scouten said.
Gary and Lisa Tatro helped get Murphy and Scouten rolling before the deli’s grand reopening.
“We thought it was a good idea to keep their legacy going. They worked this for about 10 years and catered on top of that,” Scouten said.
And two employees who worked with Murphy before the deli closed came back to work for the new owners.
“This deli means a lot to the neighborhood, and we felt that it belongs here. It shouldn’t go away,” Scouten said.