SHELDON — A report of a large explosion in Sheldon ended up with the arrest of a local man shooting Tannerite.
Vermont State Police were dispatched to 715 Kittell Road in Sheldon at roughly 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5, after nearby residents reported a large explosion shaking houses in the area.
After locating the source of the noise, troopers arrested Tyler Andersen, 33, for aggravated disorderly conduct. Police believe that Andersen was shooting Tannerite – an explosive substance used in target practice – to threaten and harass neighbors.
