Before digging into the details of a story, Jamie Lee Thurston interrupted himself and said he needed a coffee.
He doesn’t get a lot of sleep, he said, constantly antagonized by an inner voice telling him to get up and get to writing or working out the kinks of his business and brand.
When traveling, he leans his head back in the aisle seat of the airplane and perches his cowboy hat on the end of his nose, covering his eyes like they do on Gilligan’s Island, to try and get some sleep. But it often doesn’t work.
At Catalyst Coffee on Lake Street in St. Albans City, he ordered an Americano, a shot of espresso in hot water, which is appropriate given that the drink itself was named after Americans in Europe who were averse to a straight shot of espresso and wanted their familiar American drip coffee.
Thurston, a Vermont-born, Nashville country singer and songwriter, said the drink will be good preparation for him. In a few days, he’ll be on vacation in Italy with his girlfriend.
He has four shows across Vermont this weekend, including headlining Georgia’s Fall Festival Sept. 18 at Georgia Beach.
Music and performing have been a part of Thurston’s life for a long time. While in his teens, he toured with his dad as a roadie, a relationship that he said was complicated.
It was completely normal for Thurston to see his dad in red spandex, purple cowboy boots, a yellow vest and a black satin shirt in the early 1980s, playing in his band, Rip Van Winkle and the Sleepy Hollow Boys.
“He taught me a lot of stuff — a lot of great stuff, a lot of not so great stuff,” Thurston said.
He remembered his introduction to country music at his dad’s girlfriend’s sister’s house after his parents were divorced: a bunch of people sitting on stumps and lawn chairs around a fire. With a banjo and some acoustic guitars, they would play Loretta Lynn and Waylon Jennings.
At that time, Thurston absolutely hated country music.
But after living the 80s rock lifestyle — going in and out of bands and hanging out with people who had unhealthy lifestyles — Thurston hit the 1990s with a drive to get back to his roots. He was inspired by the plethora of bands back then, striking a cord somewhere between rock and country.
On Thurston’s latest single, “It Can All Be Gone,” which came out in 2020, he presents the listener with a world view, disillusioned by politics, a lack of truth in current media and a desire for a society built on empathy. All this in front of a chugging, fast paced radio rock sound.
Thurston’s songs often rely on storytelling as a mode of expression, as are his live shows known for his tangents and lead-ins between songs.
“It's always your interpretation of the event,” he said. “When I say your interpretation I mean whether it's lost love or going out partying or whatever, it’s your description that makes it unique.”
What Thurston brings to his songwriting is the genuine, subtle, underlying belief of having lived and learned from a complete and storied life. And one with flaws which Thurston is surprisingly open and honest about.
Sitting at Catalyst Coffee, Thurston spoke of his life-long battle with depression and the inner voice constantly telling him he’s not good enough.
There’s some stigma around being a musician, he said. People seem to think it is one big party, when there is really a lot of hard, mental work involved.
His most comfortable place is on the stage, but he is afraid to listen to himself sing.
“A lot of times, all I can hear is one bad note,” he said. “So I can sing a whole song and have one that’s a little iffy and that’s all I hear.”
At the same time, Thurston lives for performing. He pays extremely close attention to the audience and is often shocked by how he can be playing a song and thinking about something else entirely, reading the room to make sure everyone is having a good time.
Thurston’s show starts at 5 p.m. this Saturday in Georgia. He is expected to draw the Fall Festival’s biggest crowd to date.
