Both the birders and the birds seemed to revel in the mild temperatures and serene snowscapes on the day of the annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count (CBC). Dec. 18, 2022, was the 36th year of our area’s count, encompassing the Champlain Islands, St. Albans, Point au Roche, New York, Swanton, and Georgia. In the liminal moments of silent sunrise, the Isle La Motte birding team rejoiced when two Barred Owls called back and forth, “who cooks for you – who cooks for y’all.” The birders can count a bird officially by identifying it through sight or sound. Three Barred Owls and one Great Horned Owl were heard, while the smaller Eastern Screech Owls were quiet, a rare miss, heard in 30 other counts. As if wishing each other a good day’s sleep, the Barred Owl’s mysterious voices carried easily on low winds, through the white-frosted painterly pine forest. The beauty of the day was just beginning.
Sunrise across the Lake Champlain Islands was a glory of pinks, and yellows splashed on a purple cloud canvas. Hungry birds began to emerge after hunkering down in the previous day’s storm. A record 65 Tufted Titmice were counted. The jovial acrobatic gray songbirds with distinctive head tufts and large black eyes, are being seen more often, as their range expands northward. They are fall and winter hoarders and can often be seen stripping the shell from a sunflower seed and hiding it in a crevice of bark, an avian meal prep for a leaner day. Previously rare in our area, the striking, Red-Bellied Woodpeckers, set the 8th consecutive record with a new high count of 25. Their black and white striped backs, flashy red heads, and shrill rolling “churr” sounds will likely make a bold statement soon, at a forest or feeder near you. Also, with respectable showings, birders saw 65 Downy, 36 Hairy, and 11 Pileated Woodpeckers. A fan favorite, the Eastern Bluebirds, shattered their previous record of 16 counted in 2019. This year, joyous birders spotted 37 of these winter-puffy blue beauties.
Twenty-six birders were in the field this year, while 17 backyard birders intently watched their feeders, spotting 575 Black-Capped Chickadees, 130 Northern Cardinals, 52 American Tree Sparrows and 109 White-breasted Nuthatches. The Red-Breasted Nuthatch was missed again this year. Present for 30 previous counts, the tiny tree-clingers with rusty bellies and black eye stripes were also not counted in 2019 and 2021. Soaring into our numbers, were 14 Bald Eagles, steadily representing, after their recent recovery, and removal from the Vermont Endangered Species List. It was a red-letter day for raptors, with 50 Red-tailed Hawks sighted, the second highest count in our history, bested by 58 spotted in 1993. One of the largest birds in North America, they are commonly seen perching on telephone poles or fences looking for their next catch, a mouse, vole, rabbit, or squirrel - their favorite delicacies. American Crows cawed into the count this year at 583 individuals, while their larger corvid relative, the Common Raven, set a record, with 20 seen. To distinguish between them, Ravens are shyer than Crows, and usually not seen in groups, have larger curvier bills, a wedge-shaped tail, and a deeper voice – ye may remember, in days of yore, Poe’s Raven croaking, “Nevermore.”
With mostly open water, the gregarious Common Goldeneyes performed swimmingly, with a record high 7,265 individuals seen, beating their old record by almost 2000 diving ducks in 2012. Waterfowl numbers overall were nearly double the average of the last five years of the CBC. On the lower side, 308 Canada Geese were counted, as well as 8032 Snow Geese, and a rare find, a single Cackling Goose. With similar coloring to the Canada Goose, its more diminutive size, shorter neck, stubby bill, and high-pitched cackle distinguish it. The Cackling Goose has appeared in only one previous count. Unexpectedly, a new species not counted in our area’s CBC before, was spied during count week, an all-black sea duck with an orange-knobbed black bill - a Black Scoter! Also, never counted before in our CBC, a solo Brown Thrasher joined the numbers. Sarah Rosedahl and Ken Copenhaver said they had no doubts on the identity of this unexpected bird sighting, at Alburgh Dunes State Park, reporting, “We both exclaimed Brown Thrasher in unison when we got our binoculars on it!” This bright brown, yellow-eyed showy songster, seen in Vermont in the summer, is known to have more than 2000 different songs - more than any other bird.
The finale of the Tails of the 2022 CBC, is the dramatic sighting, first ever in our CBC history, of one Eastern Meadowlark! Dave Capen reports, the medium-sized bird with conspicuous white outer tail feathers was flushed from East Shore Rd in Grand Isle. These bright tail feathers in rapid flight, are used to confuse predators that approach their ground nests. Beth Deimling and Al Crist were not at all confused, shouting out the bird’s name at first sight. Once it landed in a snowless patch of ground, the field marks of yellow breast, dark necklace and long pointed bill could clearly be visualized. Dave noted, “Beth and Al were especially excited, having moved to Vermont from Indiana, where meadowlarks are common during nesting season.” All totaled, 25,079 individual birds of 68 species were counted during the island area CBC week. After crunching though the snow, and all the numbers too, Ken Copenhaver says, “Excluding the Snow Geese, 17,047 birds is our highest count since 2011 and about 10% above our 35-year average. This was a nice bump in numbers compared with recent years.” If you are interested in participating in a citizen science project that informs conservation decisions, by joining one of our lively CBC birding teams or becoming a feeder watcher, please contact Terry Marron at tgmarron@comcast.net.
Written by Heather Kohser
Data compiled by Ken Copenhaver
