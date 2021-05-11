ST. ALBANS TOWN — With waves of change come new skin in the game, in this case St. Albans Town’s new stormwater utility coordinator and general water quality expert Emmalee Cherington.
“I’ve always been connected to the environment,” Cherington told The Messenger on Monday. “And this field allows you to make really positive changes within the environment and to see the big picture outcome.”
In the fall, the town selectboard approved a municipal stormwater ordinance, and step two was hiring someone to actually build the department and utility — someone to come up with projects to help repair waterways and help spearhead the municipal phosphorus control plan.
“That’s me,” Cherington said.
“We’re really excited to have Emmalee on board and look forward to successfully implement our stormwater utility,” said Selectboard Chair Brendan Deso. “The town takes its stormwater obligations very seriously and looks forward to utilizing the new utility to tackle projects, plan future solutions, and to bring as many grant dollars to our area as possible.”
A born Vermonter, Cherington comes to St. Albans Town with a degree in environmental engineering from UVM and a degree in both civil and environmental engineering from Vermont Technical College.
From there, Cherington transitioned into the role of assistant superintendent for South Burlington’s stormwater utility, where she spent three years.
“I acted mainly as a project manager in that department, and that’s sort of what fed me into this role,” Cherington said. “I was doing a lot of work on the consulting side of things, working with VTrans, and municipalities, and more on construction and inspection.”
Though she is the head of her new department, Cherington said the collective goal of many in St. Albans Town was to improve water quality and ultimately improve the quality of life.
One of those projects is repairing two streams in St. Albans Town.
“We have two impaired streams, which can mean different things depending on the impairment,” Cherington said. “In this situation, it means they are getting such an enormous amount of stormwater at such an alarming rate that it’s degrading the channels.”
Regarding the algal blooms in St. Albans Bay, Cherington said there was a significant buildup of legacy phosphorus that may prove difficult to regulate.
“That (sediment) stays in play for decades,” Cherington said. “You don’t want to go in and create more phosphorus while you’re in there, but you also have all of this historical phosphorus that you have to deal with.”
Potential resources and studied methods for remediation in other circumstances have involved everything from aeration to floating wetlands, which would use plant life to absorb excess phosphorus in the water body.
Cherington said smaller, more boutique septic systems would not only work in the bay, but would benefit quality remediation.
“Anything we do, even if it’s as simple as someone building a rain garden in their yard, it make a positive impact,” Cherington said. “I think absolutely (boutique septic systems) would make a positive impact.”
But from the reports she’s seen, Cherington said the phosphorus loads in the lake show more drastic ratios, with phosphorus from treatment plants making up around 7% to 10% of the phosphorus load, whereas stormwater and farming tend to make up a much greater percentage.
Cherington’s first projects include making sure the town is in compliance with its Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System 4 permit issued by the state.
“We could potentially look at aerators in the bay, solar aerators ... part of the problem with the bacterial blooms is they eat up all of the oxygen, which is when you start getting fish kill and things like that,” she said.
Another of Cherington’s goals is to make stormwater utilities a beautiful part of the town, to remake their reputation as something of an “eyesore” into something beloved and cherished by residents.
When she’s not planning out the town’s timelines and doing her research, Cherington is in the water, and enjoys spending much of her time paddling waterways.
“I wasn’t actually even looking for a job,” Cherington said. “There was this conversation about how St. Albans Town is building this new utility, and I thought, ‘What an incredible opportunity’ ... because South Burlington is very well-established in stormwater at this point. After talking with Corey and Carrie, I thought ‘This is a once in a lifetime opportunity, to start something.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.