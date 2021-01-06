EDEN — Depending on how much space you need, how much time you plan to be inside, or how much money you’re looking to spend, this Airbnb superhost has the right option for you with a pair of properties right on Lake Eden.
Spend a relaxing weekend or an active week in the Northeast Kingdom in either the full house or cute, tiny cottage that are about a half-hour away from Jay Peak, Stowe, and Smugglers’ Notch resorts — providing plenty of activity options for you and the family.
But if you’d rather spend your time relaxing on the lake, this duo comes with plenty of deck space to soak up the sun and watercraft for rent. Depending on availability, you can take out a paddle boat, kayak, or canoe for a small fee, or you can bring your personal vessel for a charge.
There’s immediate access for biking and the use of ATVs on the V.A.S.T trails during the warmer months while you can cross-country ski, snowshoe, or use a snowmobile on them in the winter.
About the primary house
Cost: $165 per night
Bedrooms: 4 beds in 2 bedrooms sleep a total of 7 guests
Bathrooms: 1
Primary house amenities:
TVs in each bedroom and the living room
Ethernet connection and wifi
Indoor fireplace with safety guards
Air conditioning
Kitchen with stove, oven, microwave, dishwasher, and cooking basics
Lake access and beachfront
Washer, dryer, towels, bed sheets, and extra pillows and blankets
Bathtub with water jets, hair dryer, shampoo and body soap
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.