MIDDLEBURY — The Vermont Folklife Center is challenging Vermont musicians and artists to find inspirations in its archives.
The center and the Middlebury College Special Collections both have extensive collections of traditional music from Vermont. Many of these recordings and manuscripts are available online.
The challenge is to review some of the items available online, become inspired and create your own art.
While the center said in a statement that they’d love to hear a doom metal version of the ballad “Young Charlotte,” visual artists, writers and poets are also invited to take part.
Below are the instructions from the center:
Start by exploring the Vermont Folklife Center’s Online Digital Collections or Middlebury College Special Collections’ Helen Hartness Flanders Ballad Collection. All these materials are free to access.
Pick some material that moves you—then recreate it!
Share it on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using #VtArchivesChallenge
Record yourself (audio or video) performing your song
Take a picture of your visual art pieces
Post your poem or literary work
Email listening@vermontfolklifecenter.org to let us know!
About the Collections
Vermont Folklife Center:
The Desrosiers/Joyal Family Collection
http://explore.vermontfolklifecenter.org/digital-archive/collections/collections/show/5
Manuscripts and audio recordings of French and English language songs created by the members of the Desrosiers and Joyal families.
The Margaret MacArthur Collection
http://explore.vermontfolklifecenter.org/digital-archive/collections/collections/show/6
Field recordings made by Vermont folk singer and song collector Margaret MacArthur (1928-2006) in Vermont and New England between 1960 and 1969.
The Martha Pellerin Collection of Franco-American Song
http://explore.vermontfolklifecenter.org/digital-archive/collections/collections/show/1
Field recordings of French-language songs made by the late Franco-American performer and cultural advocate Martha Pellerin. Collection also includes manuscripts of lyrics donated by Pelleriin.
Revitalizing Franco-American Song in the Champlain Valley of Vermont
https://www.vermontfolklifecenter.org/revitalizing-franco-american-song
Recordings, notation, transcriptions and translations of 12 Franco-American songs
Middlebury College:
Helen Hartness Flanders Ballad Collection
https://www.middlebury.edu/library/special-collections/collections/flanders
Recordings of Vermont and New England folk songs made between 1930 and 1960 by Helen Hartness Flanders (1890-1972). One of the most significant folk song collections in the United States.
The Vermont Folklife Center’s mission is to broaden, strengthen, and deepen our understanding of Vermont; to assure a repository for our collective cultural memory; and to build connections among the diverse peoples of Vermont.