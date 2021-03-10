ENOSBURG -- Just 20 minutes from Jay Peak is a spacious three-bedroom home that recently hit the market.
Listed for $189,900 by Amy Gerrity-Parent, 3303 Sampsonville Road in Enosburg provides space and charm while being situated right on the Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail. Built in 1870, this farmhouse sits on 0.3 acres of land and has 1,556 square feet of finished space inside.
The home has an electric stove and forced air in addition to an attached three-car garage. The open floor plan in the lower level allows you to move easily from the kitchen to the living room while beautiful wooden floors and trim accent the entire interior.
3303 Sampsonville Road details
- Listing price: $189,900
- Bedrooms: 3
- Full bathrooms: 1
- Half bathrooms: 1
- Lot size: 0.3 acres
- Finished space: 1,556 square feet
- Appliances: Refrigerator, dishwasher, and electric stove
- Driveway: Crushed stone
- Heat fuel: Oil
- Sewer: 1,000 gallon
- Water: Spring
- MLS ID: 4849025
