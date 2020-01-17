SWANTON —The Thunderbirds hosted the Lake Region Rangers on Friday evening, earning a 56-51 point lead in a game that was 'anybody's game' until the last three minutes.
At the end of the first half, the teams were separated by one basket, Lake Region holding the 26-28 point lead.
MVU evened things up early in the third quarter, but the Rangers answered, and the teams continued to battle with little more than a point of separation in the score at any given time.
Consistent scoring from Matthew Curtis and Gabe Unwin under the hoop kept the score close as the Rangers' defenders silenced MVU'S perimeter options.
The teams left the third with the Rangers retaining a meager 38-37 point lead.
Unwin put the Thunderbirds ahead for the first time in the second half with a shot in the paint.
Sean Power drained a three with two minutes remaining.
"Sean hit the biggest shot of the game with the three-pointer in the corner," said MVU head coach Matt Walker. "That turned everything for us; it was huge."
The following minutes saw the Thunderbirds pull away, especially from the free-throw line.
Unwin, Curtis, Colbey Theberge, and Patrick Walker combined to add 14 points from the line late in the fourth quarter.
The win, MVU's seventh, puts them at 7-3 on the season.
"Literally, we just persevered. At the end of every quarter and every time out, we just kept telling each other that we needed to put the game away," said Unwin.
"I'm glad that as a team, we were able to keep persevering offensively and defensively. Defensively, we kept switching up from two-three and man-to-man; we kept on pressing. It was an all-team effort."
Unwin, who's able to shoot confidently from the post and the perimeter, noted that he was able to transition smoothly from one spot to the other on Friday.
"When they realized I could shoot the three, they came out, and I drove by a couple of players and got some easy layups."
Curtis, who led the MVU scoring effort with Unwin, smiled as he spoke of the win.
"It was a close game, and we decided to pound it down low," said Curtis. "It was just 'feed me and Gabe, ' and let's eat!"
Matt Walker breathed a sigh of relief as the crowd celebrated.
"We had a goal to score 60 plus points, and we wanted to push hard and not get tagged into a half-court game," said Walker, "so I expected a few more turnovers, but jumping from our normal 12-15 to over 25 plus wasn't what I was looking for."
"I thought we would score more, and we had a lot of opportunities, but we struggled to get in a rhythm," said Walker.
"Matt and Gabe dominated the paint--which wasn't our plan--we wanted to push out and run, but we had to go where our biggest strength was and keep pounding the ball inside. The big guys stepped in and took care of it."
Gabriel Unwin and Matthew Curtis led the T-birds with 16 points each.