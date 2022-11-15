Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 PM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. * WHERE...The Champlain and St Lawrence Valleys. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 7 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will develop overnight tonight, becoming steadiest through Wednesday morning. Rain will likely mix in at times by late morning, especially over the Champlain Valley. A full transition to rain is expected by noon for most of the Champlain Valley, but precipitation will quickly taper off during the afternoon hours. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. &&