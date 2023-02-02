SWANTON – Brittany and Blade Shumway are planting deep roots in Swanton.
Their you-pick strawberry field, Shumberries, is set to open in mid-June, provided the plants survive the winter.
The Messenger sat down with Brittany Shumway to hear the trials and tribulations of starting an agriculture business in Franklin County. Some quotes have been summarized for clarity and brevity.
Q: Why strawberries?
“I wanted to do something outside. I like to be outside, and I do a lot of sugaring in the winter with my brother, and last sugaring season we were talking about different things we want to get into. We talked about a Christmas tree farm, but because of how long it takes to set that up, we got on the topic of berries and strawberries came to mind.”
Shumway said she has a full-time job and has her own hobbies, so the short season of being open to the public was perfect for her.
For strawberries, Shumway said she’s learned a lot from her friend Ric Nye, who ran Nye’s Berryland in Georgia for over 40 years.
“I got together with him last winter and he mentored me,” Shumway said. “He got me set up and along the right path, and gave me a bunch of knowledge and information, and that’s how it began.”
Shumway grew up about a mile away from Nye’s farm, and said she used to pick strawberries there as a little girl.
Q: Do you have a background in farming?
“No, we have no agricultural background. I’d say my brother and I get bored pretty quick, so we have a lot of hobbies and we’re addicted to work. I guess you could say my life was too boring for me last year, and it was a way to spice it up.”
Shumway isn’t a stranger to gardening or the outdoors either, and said she has her own vegetable and flower gardens during the summer. With the business, she’ll still be able to pursue her summer camping trips as well.
Q: Where is the farm?
“The location is on Middle Road in Swanton. We’re ten minutes from St. Albans, two miles from the center of town in Swanton, and a hop, skip and a jump away from Lake Champlain and the Champlain Islands. We’re in a really good location as far as this neck of the woods and we’re about 30 minutes from Burlington so not too far.”
The road, Shumway said, is historically a huge farming area so the farm fits right in with its neighbors.
Q: What are some of the challenges you’ve faced?
“I’ve never planted strawberries, so every aspect of the process has been new to me. Luckily, I’ve had Ric to heavily rely on for questions. I'm trying to keep it small enough to where I can manage it basically by myself with a little help. I planted 4,000 strawberry plants last July. That was definitely a labor of love. It took me 20 hours to plant all 4,000 plants in the July heat.”
Shumway said she’s been trying to keep expenses low so they don’t have to pass costs onto customers, and she’s been very lucky to be able to use her friends and relatives to help out.
Shumway’s husband Blade owns Blade Shumway Excavation and Hardscape, and she said using his connections, they’ve saved on machinery to move supplies around rather than having to purchase forklifts and tractors.
Similarly, Shumway said she’s been helped tremendously by her neighbors Gaston Riendeau, Jameson Bourdeau and Logan Kemp, who helped her mulch and rototill her fields, along with providing straw that will help keep the plants safe over the winter.
Strawberries don’t provide berries their first year, so it’s important to keep the adult plants well-protected over the winter and hidden from browsing animals like deer.
As suggested by Shumway’s friend Savanna Crossman of Heart and Soil Farm in Fairfield, (who holds a master’s degree in soil science), Shumway installed an electric fence to keep the animals out.
“I’ve relied a lot on people who have that knowledge,” Shumway said.
The farm will be open for you-pick strawberry season, which runs from mid-June to mid-July. Shumway said an exact date would be announced closer to June.
