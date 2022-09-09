RUTLAND—A Swanton woman was sentenced to two years in prison for selling crack cocaine after appearing in federal court Friday, Sept. 9.
Pamela Yandow, 50, of Swanton, had been serving an 84-month sentence for distributing heroin and crack cocaine when she was released in April 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Six months after the release, Yandow was back at it. A confidential informant near her residence tracked her distributing crack cocaine multiple times in October of 2021, according to court reports.
The conviction will result in two years in prison. Chief U.S. District Court Judge Geoffrey Crawford gave Yandow the sentence during a Friday hearing in Rutland.
Yandow’s criminal history extends back to 1996. Past major convictions include bank fraud in 2003 and narcotics distribution in 2013.
U.S. Attorney Nikolas P. Kerest commended Homeland Security Investigations and the St. Albans Police Department for the investigation. The Swanton Police Department, the Vermont State Police Drug Task Force, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the U.S. Border Patrol also assisted in the case.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan A. Ophardt acted as the prosecuting attorney in the case, and Yandow was represented by Assistant Federal Public Defender Sara M. Puis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.