BURLINGTON — A Swanton woman pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court on Monday to filling fake Oxycodone prescriptions while working at a St. Albans dental practice.
For her crime, Lindsey Cox, 37, of Swanton, was sentenced to five years of probation and ordered to pay over $70,000 in restitution to the dental practice where she worked.
Cox was investigated back in 2016. According to a court press release, Cox conspired with a co-worker to create fake prescriptions for controlled substances, which included forging fake prescriber signatures, over a course of the months between April and November of that year.
Cox then filed the fake prescriptions — a total of 46 were tracked by investigators — at several area pharmacies.
Outside of the illegal activity around prescriptions, law enforcement also found that Cox had embezzled up to $71,942.60 from her employer by falsifying payment records at the dental practice where she worked from May 2016 to August 2017.
U.S. Attorney Nikolas P. Kerest commended the efforts of the Drug Enforcement Administration, especially the work of the DEA’s drug diversion investigation, as well as the work completed by the St. Albans Police Department, which uncovered Cox’s embezzlement.
Other partnering law enforcement agencies included the U.S. Border Patrol and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department.
Assistant Federal Defender David L. McColgin represented Cox in court. Assistant U.S Attorney John J. Boscia acted as the prosecution.
(0) comments
