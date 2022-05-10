SWANTON — Louise Larivee, 63, of Swanton, was sentenced to eight months imprisonment last Friday, May 6, following her guilty plea to embezzling close to $100,000 from the Abenaki Self Help Association, Inc.
Larivee was employed by the nonprofit between 2013 and 2017 as the director of a federal grant program administered by the U.S. Department of Labor. Working together with her co-conspirator, Candy Thomas, the two embezzled over $100,000 from the program, which received federal grants.
The Abenaki Self Help Association, Inc., or ASHAI, promotes economic and social development as a service arm of the Abenaki Nation.
According to trial testimony, Thomas issued checks and gave cash to Larivee that exceeded Larivee’s authorized compensation. She also received travel reimbursement checks based on fraudulently inflated mileage claims.
Larivee pleaded guilty to the claims on the third day of her jury trial in Rutland held last November.
As for Thomas’s part in the scheme, she covered up this fraud by sending tax forms to the Internal Revenue Service that concealed the payments made to Larivee.
Larivee was initially indicted in June of 2019 after Thomas pled guilty. As part of her sentencing this past December, Thomas was sentenced to probation and ordered to pay restitution of $20,000.
Larivee has also been ordered to pay restitution of $96,700.
The federal case was investigated by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Inspector General.
Larivee is being represented by David Kirby, and Thomas was represented by the Office of the Federal Public Defender.
The prosecuting team included Assistant U.S. Attorney Gregory Waples and former Assistant U.S. Attorney Spencer Willig.
