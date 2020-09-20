SHELDON — A Swanton woman was charged with driving under the influence for the second time following a traffic stop on Route 78 here on Saturday night.
According to the Vermont State Police, Jordan Pike, 23, was stopped at 11:38 p.m. for multiple moving violations. She reportedly showed signs of impairment and was screened for driving under the influence.
Pike was taken into custody, processed and released with a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on Oct. 5 to answer the charge of DUI #2.