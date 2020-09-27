SHELDON — A Swanton woman is facing a second charge for driving under the influence following a traffic stop here on Saturday.
According to Vermont State Police, Jasmine Baltzell, 30, was stopped on Route 105 at 12:20 a.m. for a moving violation.
VSP reports that Baltzell showed signs of alcohol consumption and was screened for impairment, after which she was taken into custody.
Baltzell was processed, issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on Oct. 13 to answer charges of DUI#2 and driving while license suspended.