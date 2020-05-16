Vermont State Police (VSP) has charged Carol Vanwormer, 44, of Swanton, with retail theft.
During the afternoon of May 14, VSP-St. Albans received a call from the Dollar General in Georgia saying that someone had stolen Dust Off. Troopers reportedly invesitaged the incident, including the review of video footage from the store, and subsequently interviewed Vanwormer.
Following the interview, state police determined that she had committed the offense, trespassed her from Dollar General, and issued her a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court to answer to the charge of retail theft.