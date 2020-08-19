ST. ALBANS — A Swanton woman was charged with operating under the influence following a traffic stop on I-89 on Monday.
According to Vermont State Police, Ciarra Mott, 23, was stopped shortly before 8 p.m. for a motor vehicle violation.
VSP states she was "ultimately determined to have been operating a motor vehicle impaired." However, no information was released about the evidence supporting that assertion.
Mott is scheduled to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on Oct. 27 to answer the charge against her.