HIGHGATE — A Swanton woman was charged with driving under the influence of drugs following a crash on I-89 on Friday morning.
According to Vermont State Police, Beverly Goodman, 58, was traveling north on the interstate when her vehicle left the road on the left side traveling into the median and almost into the southbound lanes. Goodman’s vehicle sent mud into southbound lanes causing extensive damage to the windshield of car traveling south. However, none of the four people in that car were injured.
Goodman suffered minor injuries, police report, and both vehicles were towed from the scene.
Police state Goodman was screened for drug intoxication, then arrested for driving under the influence of drugs.
She is scheduled to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on Nov. 25 to answer the charge against her.