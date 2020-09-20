UNDERHILL, Vt. — A Swanton woman is facing multiple charges following a traffic stop here Sunday morning.
According to Vermont State Police, Andrea Day, 30, was stopped at 2:53 a.m. for a moving violation.
Police stated "further investigation determined" Day had been driving under the influence, but gave no indication what that investigation consisted of.
Day also allegedly resisted arrest and assaulted an officer, but no details were included in the statement released by VSP.
Day was taken into custody, processed and released with a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court on Dec. 20 to answer charges of driving under the influence, resisting arrest, and assaulting an officer.