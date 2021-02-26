SWANTON VILLAGE — A new position has been added to the village’s roster, and Village Manager Reg Beliveau said one of the reasons is because Swanton is hoping to beautify its parks and make more investments in green spaces with the village's proposed budget for Town Meeting Day.
“We always had part-time summer help, but there's been a lot of interest in spending time in our parks,” said Beliveau. “We put more money in the budget to hire part-time summer help.”
The first budget line of the “Maintenance of Lawns and Parks” is slated to increase from last year’s $12,330 to $20,000 under the proposed budget, while the second line of “Maintenance of Lawns and Parks -- Labor” is slated to increase from $22,695 to $52,810.
Voters will be asked to approve Article 2, a proposed $151,242 to continue the operation and maintenance of the general fund of the Swanton Village for 2021, an increase of $19,525 from last year’s budget.
The Fire Department total expenditures are slated to decrease from last year’s $370,299 to this year’s $338,309.
Police department expenditures have gone down again after going up last year, down from $1,148,985 to $921,679, and village sales of electricity has continued its multi-year upswing, increasing from last year’s $6,902,464 to a total of $6,932,320, which voters will also be asked to approve on March 2.
Incumbent Neal Spear is running unopposed for the one-year president of the trustees seat, and Chris Leach is running unopposed for the three-year trustee seat, while Betty Cheney is hoping to secure the one-year position of collector of delinquent taxes and is also running unopposed.
If approved by voters, Diane Day will return to her current office as town clerk.
Residents will also be asked to approve the moving of $19,131 into a capital fund for future equipment and purchases and paving projects for the highway department, $38,453 into a capital fund for future municipal complex upgrades, $13,705 into a capital fund for the fire department’s future purchases, and $5,469 in surplus funds into a capital fund for the police department’s future purchases.
Voting will take place at the Swanton Village Complex at 120 First St. in Swanton on Tuesday, March 2 to vote on the articles by Australian ballot. Polls will be open at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. that evening.
