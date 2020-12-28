SWANTON VILLAGE — Support for parks will see a boost in the village’s annual budget next year.
During a village trustees meeting earlier this month, officials discussed adding $10,000 in funding to the parks’ annual budget, bringing the line item to $20,000 in total. Village officials will also be adding another staff person to help maintain the parks next year.
That boost appeared to stem from some lobbying from members of the community who argued greater investment would be needed in the village parks for future developments, like those recently championed in the Marble Mill Park, to be realized.
Swanton’s village typically sets aside money every year for park maintenance, but while there might often be some money leftover at the end of the year, the village does not currently designate any leftover funds exclusively to future improvements in its parks.
According to locals involved in efforts to improve Swanton’s parks, the lack of a dedicated capital fund likely puts on hold any plans for the Marble Mill Park, where a recent study process saw locals come out in force in favor of an overhaul to the riverside park.
During a trustees’ meeting on Dec. 15, Swanton’s economic development coordinator, Elisabeth Nance, said the improvements outlined by that study could cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, meaning a grant match could come with a price tag around tens of thousands of dollars.
“Marble Mill in particular is going to take a couple hundred thousand to get it where you want it,” Nance told village officials this month. “And if we want to go after a $100,000 grant that needs a 20% match, we’re not even in the room.”
Some of those involved in efforts to improve Swanton’s parks called for more investment from the village, arguing the $10,000 increase would fall short of the parks’ needs and could get lost in general maintenance of Swanton’s parks.
“Our vision is not just for one year of fixing the fence,” Debbie Winters, a longtime local volunteer involved with efforts to improve Swanton’s parks, told trustees. “It’s really looking ahead and starting with a capital fund — something around $25,000 that could be leveraged to get some more grants.”
Officials seemed initially hesitant to grow their parks budget any further this year, opting instead to, in the words of village manager Reg Beliveau, “see how much work we could get done” with the additional $10,000 and added staff.
As the trustees’ meeting wore on, however, there seemed to be at least some interest in possibly revisiting capital budgeting for parks this year, with Swanton’s village president Neal Speer going as far as saying there was “definitely a possibility to put a line-item in for a certain amount for that funding.”
“We can talk it over with [assistant village manager Lynn Paradis] to see what we can comfortably budget in this year, and see if the balance you’re looking for can be put in as a line-item,” he said during the trustees’ latest meeting.
While Marble Mill Park came up more than once during the trustees’ meetings, several other parks exist within Swanton’s village. At least one park, the Swanton beach, was referenced several times by name as village officials weighed park funding.
Village trustees were scheduled to meet again Monday evening. An agenda for that meeting was not immediately available Monday.
