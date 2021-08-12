After 14 years of serving as the Swanton Village Police Chief, Leonard “Joey” Stell is retiring at the end of this year, according to a press release from the village of Swanton.
“Chief Stell has said many times that the success of the Swanton Village Police Department was not his alone but that of the team of Officers within the department,” the Aug. 11 release said.
During his time as Chief, he oversaw the introduction of a School Resource Officer in the Missisquoi Valley Union High School as well as the addition of a 56 hour a week contract with the village of Swanton, according to the release.
Stell’s official retirement date is January 2, 2022.
The Village Trustees will be discussing Stell’s replacement in the upcoming meetings, but thanked Stell for his years of dedication to the community and the Department.
