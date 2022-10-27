Vermont Public Power Supply Authority (VPPSA) recognized its community members who received 2022 awards from the American Public Power Association (APPA) and Northeast Public Power Association (NEPPA).
Five award recipients including VPPSA staff, member utility directors, and local policymakers were honored in a ceremony on October 12.
Among those who won was Swanton Village Manager Reginald Beliveau, who received the NEPPA Service Award for significant contributions to the trade organization.
Beliveau has served as the village manager for over a decade and has shown unrelenting commitment to the municipal utility model through his work on the NEPPA board of directors.
“We’d like to extend a huge congratulations to the APPA and NEPPA award winners,” said Ken Nolan, VPPSA General Manager. “VPPSA is fortunate to be associated with highly skilled and dedicated community leaders worthy of recognition, and we’re thrilled to honor their achievements.”
