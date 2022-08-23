SWANTON — Swanton Village Manager Reg Beliveau announced his plans to retire Monday night after spending 12 years in the position.
“We kind of been talking about this for a while, trying to prep what the best steps are going to be to make the announcement,” Beliveau said.
Due to ongoing projects, Beliveau said he expects to stay on with the village until the end of the year on a part-time basis as the village figures out how it wishes to proceed.
Village Chair Neal Speer said the village still needs to think through its plans, but they expect to announce the search for a manager before Beliveau officially vacates the position.
The village trustees, who held their regularly-scheduled meeting Monday night, thanked Beliveau for his service to the village, which extends longer than the 12 years he spent as village manager.
Beliveau is also a member of the village’s development review board and acts as the village’s emergency management director. He said he expects to keep those positions after he retires as manager.
“We wish Reg well, and we appreciate him being a part of the community,” Speer said. “Times change, and that’s one of the things that’s going to change this year for us.”
Prior to becoming Swanton’s village manager, Beliveau worked in environmental compliance with IBM for 26 years. He took the manager position with the village in March of 2011.
Speer said Beliveau has always been involved with the community even when he wasn’t working directly for the village, and his community-mindedness was one of the reasons why the trustees at the time decided to hire him in the first place. Speer said he expects Beliveau will still be easily found around the village supporting the Swanton community after retirement, too.
Beliveau said leading the village through the COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on him. So did the death of Scott Mueller, an employee of the village, who died in a motorcycle accident back in May.
“Losing an employee like that, it’s pretty tough. This one for some reason hit home. He was a rider. I was a rider,” Beliveau said.
Now that he’s leaving, Beliveau said the hardest part will be saying goodbye to the village’s staff, who he supported over the years.
“They’re the best part of the job bar none,” Beliveau said.
Most village employees were notified of the move Monday morning, he said.
While Beliveau will be helping prepare for the transition, his replacement will face a number of infrastructure challenges in the Village of Swanton.
Village trustees are still wrangling over the approach to the Route 78 bridge, which needs an extensive update as the steel underneath rusts. Trustees, however, aren’t sure if Vermont’s Agency of Transportation will come in later with a large-scale replacement, and they’ve been discussing how much American Rescue Plan Act dollars the village should use in its patching of the problem.
Another large upcoming issue is the re-permitting of the village dam, which is estimated to cost the village roughly $1 million. Beliveau said it will be a task he will need to work on this winter before officially retiring.
