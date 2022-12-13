SWANTON — To spur downtown Swanton’s continued revival, Swanton village trustees agreed to use American Rescue Plan Act dollars to pay for updated business signage.
Board President Neal Speer said he heard about a similar program launched by the City of St. Albans, and he suggested the Village of Swanton do the same to encourage foot traffic in downtown Swanton.
“I suggested this to one of the new groups downtown. So we’re trying to run with it and see if we can help them out because Merchant’s Row is more alive than it has been for years down there,” Speer said at the trustees’ Nov. 28 meeting.
In the past year, multiple businesses have opened up in Swanton, filling up Merchant’s Row and spurring renewed interest in the downtown area as a shopping center. Speer said a new sign program could dress up business fronts to encourage the momentum.
One business already reached out and expressed interest, Speer said, asking the village for a $400 stipend. Trustees agreed that it could be a good use of the federal funds the village received earlier this year as long as they opened up the program to other businesses in the village.
In the City of St. Albans, the city council has already approved much larger dollar amounts for its downtown sign program. A typical sign funded through the city’s program costs between $10,000 to $20,000 with the city often using federal dollars to pay for 50% of the total cost.
Sign designs also require the city’s approval before moving forward.
Village trustees, however, still need to work out the details of how Swanton’s downtown sign program will operate.
Village Manager Reg Beliveau stressed that they’ll have to figure out how to make sure that any additional requests receive the same treatment, and that the sign program is equitable to all residents.
“If we did something like that, we would have to offer something universal,” Beliveau said at the meeting.
Speer also asked the village’s administration to check out the possibility of adding electric outlets that can be used by businesses on Merchant’s Row. Right now, there’s not many options if businesses want to add Christmas lights or other holiday decorations to the outside, and Speer said the work could help improve foot traffic during one of the busiest times of the year.
The administration agreed to look into the update.
